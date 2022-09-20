Montana’s Own is a new program that offers scholarships and mentoring to juniors and seniors from Montana to help them graduate. LIFE Scholars, started four years ago, is a three-year degree certificate for adults with intellectual or developmental differences.
“This is taking education and moving it to a humanistic frame,” said Carina Beck, vice provost of the Allen Yarnell Center for Student Success, of the two programs. “We see that as being a part of our land grant mission.”
While Montana’s Own is a new program, Beck said the university has tested the model of providing additional support to juniors and seniors through a scholarship in the past. The previous program provided a scholarship to 26 students a year.
The $3 million will provide critical financial need for students, and the program can begin providing scholarships for around 60 to 70 students a year, according to Beck.
“We need more leaders in Montana. We need more of our Montana students graduating with purpose and thinking about how they can impact their communities,” Beck said.
Montana’s Own scholarship recipients will also have access to additional tutoring and career education opportunities.
“We don’t just want our students to graduate. We’re more ambitious than that. We want our students to graduate with purpose and a sense of leadership and sense of what they might be able to do for themselves, their families or communities,” Beck said. “We’re trying to instill that with this program.”
The program, which is short for Learning is For Everyone, connects students with developmental or intellectual disabilities to social activities like clubs or sports on campus, work experience and career development opportunities depending on the goals of individual students. After three years, students earn a certificate.
“We want to make this an inclusive campus that welcomes people of all abilities and we also want to support the continued education and transition to independent adulthood for all students,” said Alison Harmon, vice president of research and economic development, referencing LIFE Scholars.
Since its start, Harmon said they have graduated two students from the certificate program.
Students in the LIFE Scholars program also work alongside a peer partner, both for classroom, work or social settings.
Harmon said the $3 million donation for LIFE Scholars will help the program focus on what works best for individual students, expand its size and hire additional staffing.
“The gift primarily has helped us right-size the program. Our ideal size is to have three cohorts in this three-year program of about seven students,” she said. “Our goal is to have a full program of 21 students.”
While students in the program have primarily been from Bozeman, Harmon said they would like be able to offer housing to LIFE Scholars, either independent or with a peer partner.
“These students have individual aspiration. They may or may not be the same as their parents’ aspirations for them or their goals for them. This program is designed to help transition a student from living at home with parents to a more independent future where they can meet their own goals,” Harmon said.
Both Harmon and Beck said at the core of the two programs is a focus on student development and growth.
“All of these students have a purpose and we’re here to try to help them find that and reach it,” Harmon said.
