Two Montana State University programs designed to improve access to higher education recently received a collective $6 million donation.

The donation is from Patt and Terry Payne, the founder and chairman of PayneWest Insurance, and went to MSU’s LIFE Scholars and Montana’s Own programs.

Montana’s Own is a new program that offers scholarships and mentoring to juniors and seniors from Montana to help them graduate. LIFE Scholars, started four years ago, is a three-year degree certificate for adults with intellectual or developmental differences.

