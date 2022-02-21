Montana State University reported $344,401 in donations from its third annual 29-hour fundraising event.
The online event was held Thursday afternoon through Friday at 5 p.m., with over 50 university projects and organizations involved in the fundraising.
Organizers hoped to see 2,000 individual donors participate in the event but closer to 1,300 people contributed money.
Last year, the event raised $439,000 for 58 different projects from 1,522 donors, according to the MSU Alumni Foundation, the organizer of the fundraiser.
The top project recipient was Bobcat Athletics, which received $45,280 from 106 different donors. The university’s athletics department exceeded its goal to raise $30,000 for one full athletic scholarship.
Students Against Sexual Assault reported the most individual donors with 120 people donating $14,294. The group runs a fund to help support survivors of interpersonal violence in Bozeman. In the last year, it has helped 42 survivors and spent $15,000, according to the group.
The women’s lacrosse club exceeded its $5,000 fundraising goal by $3,000. The team was fundraising to attend out-of-state tournaments. Until 2019, the group carpooled in their personal vehicles to games in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. After one of the cars slid off the road in the spring of 2019, the club changed its policy and now takes a bus or plane to tournaments.
In a news release, club president Grace French said the team was shocked and grateful for the turn out.
“We are so happy to be a part of MSU Giving Day this year and so grateful to have such an amazing support system to help us achieve and go beyond our goal,” French said.
The university’s food pantry, Bounty of the Bridgers, met its $10,000 goal with the help of 62 donations
The Travis W. Atkins Veteran Support Center raised $10,000, short of its $15,000 goal. The center raised money for its Veteran Family Emergency Fund, which assists veterans with emergency housing, child care and mental health support.
The projects seeking donations ranged from the Center for Recovering Students to hold sober events, MSU’s swim club raising money to compete in the U.S. Swimming National Championships, and the American Indian Council of MSU to hold events and programs for students.
“For the past three years I have excitedly watched faculty, staff and students come forward with such unique and diverse initiatives on Giving Day, and every year I am amazed at the support and generosity of our loyal donors,” Nick Lonardo, MSU Alumni Foundation’s vice president of the annual fund, said in a press release.