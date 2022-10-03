With the start of October comes Montana State University’s homecoming football game and a week of events celebrating Bobcat spirit.
Lucas Oelkers, ASMSU student body president, said the week is about coming home.
“My parents loved coming to (the parade) when they were in college in the late 70s and early 80s. They’re coming back in town this weekend. They’re coming home to their land grant university, and they can be a Bobcat again,” he said.
Oelkers, who is also a homecoming ambassador, said it’s a time of connection and celebration for students, alumni and Bobcat fans.
The events will start Tuesday evening with the annual lighting of the M on Mount Baldy at 7 p.m. Members of ASMU will hike to the M and place battery-powered lights to illuminate the white letter. It’s one of Oelkers’ favorite activities events of the week, as a bonding activity for the student body leadership
On Wednesday, a homecoming barbecue on Centennial Mall will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for the renovated student memorial north of the Duck Pond at 11 a.m.
The memorial is dedicated to the MSU students who have died while enrolled.
The renovation came after the mother of an MSU student who died in a car crash visited in 2016 and gifted $10,000 to improve the space, according to the university. ASMSU voted to contribute $75,000 to the memorial in 2019, and organizers raised money in 2020 through MSU’s Giving Day. The total redesign and renovation of the space totaled $300,000.
When ASMSU first looked into renovating the space, Oelkers said, it found a majority of the student body wasn’t even aware of the student memorial.
“It was important to recognize their efforts and accomplishments while they were students at MSU, especially for the parents, when they come back to MSU to pay their respects or have closure,” he said.
The North and South Hedges residence halls will use dorm room windows to spell out “Go Cats” Thursday evening. There will also be free food, music and games near the halls.
MSU’s annual blue and gold day, encouraging people to wear the school’s two colors, is scheduled for Friday.The day will end with a pep rally from 6 to 7 p.m. in downtown Bozeman, at the intersection of Willson Avenue and Main Street.
The pep rally, hosted by MSU and the Downtown Bozeman Association, will include football head coach Brent Vigen, team captains, Champ the mascot, the marching band and the spirit squad.
Game day on Saturday will start with the university’s three choral groups performing a recital at 9:30 a.m. in the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. ASMSU will hold a homecoming parade starting around 10 a.m. along Main Street. There are around 40 floats registered, according to Oelkers.
The parade is a long-running MSU tradition that brings together both the university and Bozeman ahead of the homecoming game, Oelkers said.
Tailgating will open at Kagy practice fields at 11:30 a.m., but an RSVP is required before Tuesday. Tickets are $20 per person or $10 for people 5 to 21 years old. The game against Idaho State will kick off at 2 p.m.
For each game there are 4,000 free tickets allotted for students, and 500 buddy pass tickets which a student can buy for $10. For the last football game, the 4,000 tickets went out within 30 minutes, according to Oelkers.
“After COVID, everyone has been so excited to be back on campus,” he said. “We’re good this year and we were good last year. It’s always good to go to games when we’re good… Right now, there’s a lot of school spirit.”
