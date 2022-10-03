Let the news come to you

With the start of October comes Montana State University’s homecoming football game and a week of events celebrating Bobcat spirit.

Lucas Oelkers, ASMSU student body president, said the week is about coming home.

“My parents loved coming to (the parade) when they were in college in the late 70s and early 80s. They’re coming back in town this weekend. They’re coming home to their land grant university, and they can be a Bobcat again,” he said.

