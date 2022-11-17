Montana State University hopes to build a new dorm, citing challenges to meet student housing needs.
During the Montana Board of Regents meeting, the university asked to spend $6 million to plan and design a new student housing facility.
The money would go toward evaluating potential sites for a new building, designing options, planning layouts of dorm rooms and associated costs.
In 2010, MSU was housing around 22% of its roughly 13,000 students. Now it houses around 30% of almost 17,000 students, MSU President Waded Cruzado told the regents Thursday.
The university student housing has been at or near capacity for the last decade, making it challenging for MSU to house non-freshman students consistently. The university has residence halls, and student apartments which both average around 96% and 95% occupancy, respectively.
This fall semester saw the university apartments reach 98% occupancy.
Hyalite Hall was the last student housing building to open in fall 2020. Holding 510 beds, the university reported it was over-subscribed at its opening. Yellowstone Hall opened in 2016 with around 400 beds and Gallatin Hall opened in 2013. Renovations in Langford and Hapner halls finished in 2012.
Tyler Trevor, deputy commissioner for budget at planning in the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, said the MSU request was to take a broader look at student housing, including traditional residence halls versus student apartments on campus.
Board Chair Brianne Rogers called it an exciting opportunity to look at different options, especially with the housing crunch in Bozeman.
More student housing is needed to meet current demand, provide additional space for MSU to renovate older housing facilities and allow for future growth in student enrollment, according to the university’s request.
If approved by the regents, the $6 million would come from auxiliary housing revenue and not state appropriated funds or tuition revenue. The request does not allow the university to begin construction or financing a new dorm building. MSU would need to bring another request to the regents to approve construction of the project.
The University of Montana also requested $5.6 million to plan and design a new residence hall. A 2020 student life master plan identified the campus’s existing dorms as “problematic facilities that require significant renovation to meet the expectations of contemporary students.”
Funding for design would be paid for by UM bonds. Like MSU, a request for construction would come in the future.
The last residence hall, Pantzer Hall, was build in 1996, with the average UM housing facility averaging 66 years old, according to the university’s request. Updated dorms were identified as a must to recruit and retain students.
UM has identified a potential site southeast of Pantzer Hall for a new residence hall. Knowles Hall is undergoing renovations and will open in fall 2023 with 2,040 beds.
Additional spending authority requests from MSU include $500,000 to renovate locker rooms in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. An initial request of $1 million was approved by the regents in September 2021 but with inflation impacting construction costs, the university requested the additional money.
MSU also requested $1.5 million to plan and design an indoor practice facility for its athletics program, a need identified in a 2017 athletic facilities master plan. It’s likely the facility would be near Bobcat Stadium.
The $1.5 million would come from donations and would not include construction of the project.
During the board meeting, regent Norris Blossom asked for the strategy and process around using private fundraising for the project.
With a provision in state law not allowing universities to use state money to pay for athletic facilities, Cruzado said, donations are the main way to fund it. She said the university identifies a need and then works to find donors, or vice versa.
“It’s a dialogue,” she said.
The regents will vote on the spending requests Friday.
