Montana State University hopes to build a new dorm, citing challenges to meet student housing needs.

During the Montana Board of Regents meeting, the university asked to spend $6 million to plan and design a new student housing facility.

The money would go toward evaluating potential sites for a new building, designing options, planning layouts of dorm rooms and associated costs.


