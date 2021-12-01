Montana State University plans to become carbon neutral by 2040 By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Dec 1, 2021 Dec 1, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana Hall is pictured on Monday. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State University has set a goal to become carbon neutral by 2040 in a recent set of sustainability targets.The Office of Sustainability presented a set of three long-term goals Wednesday morning in what it’s calling a sustainability framework to MSU’s University Council, marking the first time the university has publicly set a timeframe on becoming carbon neutral.The targets include reducing the university’s greenhouse gas emissions to reach carbon neutrality by 2040, divert 90% of waste from landfills by 2035 and gain the highest level of sustainability rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education by 2035. The work to develop the targets and a long-term sustainability plan began in 2019 by the Campus Sustainability Advisory Council, a group made up of students, staff and faculty.“In some ways, everything we’ve been doing has been leading to this,” said Director of the Office of Sustainability Kristin Blackler.The creation of the Office of Sustainability was a student-led initiative in 2008 and has been funded by the student body government and MSU Administration and Finance.While there isn’t a framework document, the overarching objectives and long-term targets are listed on the Office of Sustainability’s website, Blackler said in an interview after the meeting.The framework on the website does not outline steps the university will need to take to reach its three goals.It would be the job of individual task forces to plan how to reach the sustainability targets, Blackler said. A carbon neutrality task force has been established to help meeting the 2040 goal.The framework set those dates given what the university can achieve right now but there are hopes with new research, technology and partnerships, the goals could be achieved before 2035 and 2040, Blackler said.“There is no shortage of urgency to meet climate change,” she said.The sustainability, assessment and rating system is a self-reported and audited framework conducted every three years. MSU completed its first STARS report in 2019 and received a silver ranking.The university is preparing to submit its second report in 2022 and has set the goal of receiving a gold ranking for that report, according to Blackler.The university’s first climate summit is also scheduled for April 19, 2022. Blackler said she hopes it will become an annual event.“It’s an opportunity to showcase what we’re doing and get feedback on where we can improve,” Blackler said.While it was initially conceived as a sustainability plan, which would have detailed actions, it was changed to a framework in the last few months. Minutes from a September CSAC meeting described a meeting with Cruzado on the sustainability plan and noted she gave feedback that there should be less detail and “more focus on the major targets, including the carbon neutrality target, which she fully endorses.”The minutes noted that they would collaborate with Montana Hall, the administrative offices of the university, on “an overarching framework.”In a follow-up email, Blackler said frameworks are flexible and adaptable over time and have been use by the university in the past, including its diversity and inclusion framework adopted in 2017.“In the next 14 to 19 years, technologies, practices and our understanding of these issues will all certainly evolve,” she said. “A framework allows the university to respond effectively to those changes, and that is my understanding of why the president suggested focusing on the major targets.”Some faculty members have expressed concern over the shift to a framework.“A number of faculty, staff, students and citizens are disappointed that there’s not much detail available in this framework, particularly after we worked for well over a year on a very collaborative process to draft a sustainability plan,” said Paul Lachapelle, an MSU faculty member involved in climate work.Lachapelle said he also would have liked to see a more aggressive timeline on reaching carbon neutrality.“This next decade is critical in terms of greenhouse gas emissions reductions and we need specific detail on how we’re going to do that,” Lachapelle said.Blackler said the most important thing is achieving the sustainability goals, not how they were written.“We have clear goals, and a structure in place that maximizes our ability to make progress towards them,” she said. “This structure actually increases access and engagement with the whole of campus and our broader community.”She also pointed to STARS’ 322-page manual and the Zero Waste International Alliance criteria, which will be used for two of the target goals.During the university council meeting, about half a dozen students attended in support of the sustainability targets. Blacker said they have been integral to the sustainability work happening on campus.“The real impact we have is in training our students that this is possible,” Blackler said. “… To get them ready to go out and change the world when they graduate.”Junior Nicholas Fitzmaurice has been involved in the development of the sustainability framework both through his work in the Office of Sustainability and as a senator in student government. Fitzmaurice said he was excited to see the university administration take a public stance on the sustainability goals.“These are ambitious targets that will help us address the environmental issues we face, and I believe the university will only exceed expectations in meeting them,” Fitzmaurice said. “It is important that we finally have these public-facing goals, and the work surrounding the goals is already well underway.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Tags Kristin Blackler University Politics Work Education Paul Lachapelle Faculty Member Faculty Neutrality Msu Administration Liz Weber Liz Weber covers education for the Chronicle. 