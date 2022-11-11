Let the news come to you

Montana State University’s college of nursing revamped its admission process to allow Montana high school graduates guaranteed admission into the program.

Changes to the university’s Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing bachelor’s degree admission program were announced this month and will begin fall 2023. Students who graduate from a Montana high school or homeschool program will be eligible.

In the current admission standards, students apply after two years of prerequisite courses for a spot in the nursing college, which has a limited number of slots. They need to have a 3.0 GPA and get a C or better in their coursework.


