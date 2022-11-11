Montana State University’s college of nursing revamped its admission process to allow Montana high school graduates guaranteed admission into the program.
Changes to the university’s Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing bachelor’s degree admission program were announced this month and will begin fall 2023. Students who graduate from a Montana high school or homeschool program will be eligible.
In the current admission standards, students apply after two years of prerequisite courses for a spot in the nursing college, which has a limited number of slots. They need to have a 3.0 GPA and get a C or better in their coursework.
“We wanted them to feel that certainty that they would have a guaranteed spot in the nursing program,” said Sarah Shannon, dean of the college.
Shannon said they wanted Montana families to “have that confidence that if they’ve invested in those first two years of prereqs, that they know their kids are going to get into the nursing program.”
The change is hoped to reduce students’ anxiety and ensure more students stay in Montana when they graduate, according to Shannon.
“I think it was a source of stress and we want to reduce any of those obstacles because typically our students do very well. They work hard on their prereqs,” she said.
The nursing college averages around 124 students admitted each semester and 80 students in its accelerated program. The $101 million donation last year and the subsequent planned expansion allowed the nursing college to offer guaranteed admission to Montana resident students, Shannon said.
“We can do this because we have already expanded a little and we know we’re going to be expanding in the future,” she said. “When we looked at the overall numbers, we felt confident we would be able to accommodate those students.”
The nursing college has previously said they want to increase the number of nurses practicing in rural areas of the state.
“We know that many students from rural high schools may be worried about coming to MSU, especially if they fear that they won’t get into the nursing program,” Shannon said.
“We wanted that student from that small rural community to feel supported to become a nurse and to truly feel welcomed to MSU Bozeman, to come here to do their prereqs and then to feel confident they would be able to go into the nursing major.”
Once accepted to the nursing college, students are assigned to one of the university’s nursing campuses in Bozeman, Billings, Kalispell, Great Falls and Missoula. Shannon said they try and accommodate students’ preferences, but they can’t always fulfill all the requests for popular campuses, like Bozeman.
The college will open its guaranteed admission application in January 2023 for the fall semester, according to Shannon. If the college receives a flood of applicants for the guaranteed admission, Shannon said, it could decide to pause the program.
“I would encourage students to apply if they’re thinking about nursing and that’s where their interest lies. It doesn’t commit them to having to do nursing, but it commits us to holding that spot available,” she said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.