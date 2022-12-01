The second round saw 73 nominees, with the five selected for their “impact on the status of women and evidence of inspiring others by example,” according to the university.
The women are Sarah Vowell, Ann Ellsworth, Alma Knows His Gun McCormick, Celia O’Connor, and Martha Potvin.
Vowell, an author and journalist, graduated from MSU in 1993, and has mentored young people in writing for almost two decades, according to the university’s news release.
Ellsworth began teaching English language arts in MSU’s Department of Education in 1990. She has been celebrated “for her profound commitment to students and mentoring fellow faculty and staff,” according to the university.
Knows His Gun McCormick serves as the executive director of Messengers for Health, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the health of the Apsáalooke (Crow) people. She is considered an advocate, educator and mentor in Montana for health and wellness, especially women’s health.
O’Connor, a 1963 alumnus of MSU, had a career as a mathematician and mathematics educator. She also co-founded the Bozeman nonprofit Warriors and Quiet Waters with her late husband, Tom.
Potvin was the first woman to serve as the university’s executive vice president for academic affairs and provost from 2011 to 2016. She’s credited with helping to “advance the role of women faculty in STEM and social and behavioral science disciplines and led numerous efforts to help students stay in school and graduate,” according to the release.
Nika Stoop, assistant director of the MSU Center for Faculty Excellence, said earlier this month she’s enjoyed learning about the contributions of all of the women.
“Women are doing amazing things but aren’t necessarily advertising for themselves or other people don’t know how impactful some of the things they’ve been doing are,” she said.
In a news release announcing the five women, MSU President Waded Cruzado said the extraordinary, ordinary women have all shaped MSU into the “distinguished and vibrant university that it is today.” She was grateful to their leadership and innovative thinking.
“We are inspired by their efforts, and we thank them for serving as shining examples of what women of a land-grant university can accomplish,” she said.
MSU will hold a celebration luncheon honoring the 130 women on Feb. 16, its Founders Day.
