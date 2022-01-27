Montana State University is launching a new program to help people address mental health concerns and learn how to connect others to available resources.
The online certificate program, designed to be completed over two summers, aims to teach people the skills to help others, have difficult conversations around mental health, identify signs of mental health concerns, and refer people to therapists and providers in the area.
“We all have things that are difficult and sometimes we have those coping strategies and sometimes we don’t,” said Kayte Kaminski, senior assistant dean in the college of education, health and human development. “To have someone ask the questions ‘How are you doing and how can I help you and are you aware there are these great resources in the community’ can be helpful.”
Kaminski is also the director of the new mental health support certificate.
Kaminski said she and her office heard from a lot of graduate students who were interested in taking some of the college’s counseling classes. But since the counseling program worked on a cohort model, it wasn’t possible to insert other students into the classes, Kaminski said.
After discussing with local mental health partners and staff in the counseling center, the idea for a 12-credit certificate program came into being.
While people won’t be licensed like therapists or counselors, the program aims to provide people with a better understanding of mental health, understand how it can affect people, and train others on the questions and support they can provide people they know.
“The certification is for anyone who works with people,” Kaminski said, adding it could be helpful for people ranging from K-12 staff, librarians, graduate students, university faculty and staff or people working in a nonprofit, business or community health realm.
The program also hopes to break down some of the stigma that might come with seeking help.
“Mental health is health and I think we forget that,” Kaminski said.
The certificate will include two classes per summer, with the first two focusing on mental healthy identify, development and understanding and an introduction to mental health practice.
“I would say (the program) is very well timed,” Kaminski said.
In her own experience working with MSU students and employees, she’s seen more mental health concerns since the pandemic started.
Kaminski said helping “more people to understand how to have those difficult conversations, getting people to the right spot and know what the resources are in our community can only help people.”
The certificate program is accepting applications until March 1 via the graduate school website.
Applicants are required to have a bachelor degree but it can be in any field. While there is a GPA requirement, Kaminski said there is some flexibility and people interested should still apply.
For in-state residents the cost is around $4,000 for all four classes delivered over two summers. For out-of-state residents, the cost is around $6,000.
The classes will also be online and asynchronous, meaning there won’t be set days and times students have to meet online. While coursework will be due on a certain day, students will have the flexibility to complete it based on their individual schedule.
There is a tuition waiver for people working at MSU. Kaminski said MSU employees could reach out to see if they’re eligible for it.
While there isn’t a singular scholarship available for the certification program, Kaminski said, graduate students can reach out to their respective colleges for specific scholarships they might be able to apply for.
“I’m really excited to get more information out there about mental health and share this idea that it’s health and we all have it,” Kaminski said of the certificate.