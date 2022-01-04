Montana State University head of student wellness reflects on decades of growth By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Jan 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jim Mitchell, Montana State University associate vice president for student wellness, retired at the end of December after 29 years. KELLY GORHAM/MSU Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When Jim Mitchell arrived in Bozeman in 1992, Montana State University had its own ambulance.At the time, the city ran its own smaller, private ambulances that offered minimal services and the university had decided to create its own, Mitchell said.Within three or four years of his time as the then-director of student health services, American Medical Response became the ambulance service of the city and MSU’s own ambulance was no more. It’s one of many changes Mitchell has seen at the university in his 29 years overseeing health services.“When I first started, both MSU and Bozeman were very, very different. The prevailing hat in town was a cowboy hat,” Mitchell said. “That’s certainly changed.”Mitchell, who retired at the end of December as the associate vice president of student wellness, said there’s been “tremendous growth” at both MSU and Bozeman since his arrival.“When I came, it seemed like it was a fairly small town in Montana with a university. Now Bozeman, Belgrade and Four Corners, this triangle is feeling like a pretty big city at this point,” Mitchell said.When he first arrived, Mitchell said there were around 10,000 students at MSU. Now, MSU has 17,000 students enrolled. With more students has come new residence halls and new classroom buildings springing up on campus. The university has certainly been a driver in Bozeman’s growth, he said.Mitchell, who previously worked at the University of Virginia’s student health services, said throughout his time working in the university setting, the students are what have kept him motivated.“You recognize that they are the future. If there’s anything that’s going to change the world, it’s our students and what they do,” Mitchell said.“… I just think it’s a privilege to work around them.”With the university’s new Student Wellness Center under construction, the university will see its student fitness, recreation and physical and mental health services overseen by one position. Mitchell said it was a good time to retire, with his successor stepping into the new position.On Monday, MSU announced Amber Long as its new associate vice president of student wellness. Long, who is now the executive director of Wellness and Recreation Services at the University of Colorado, plans to begin in February.Looking back at his tenure, Mitchell said one of the things he’s the proudest of is combining the medical and counseling services into one team.“I think there’s a recognition on campus that for students to be successful, they have to be healthy. That’s not just the absence of illness but the whole physical, mental and spiritual sense of well-being,” Mitchell said. “… The university has recognized that, and it’s been great to see that grow.” Mitchell said integrating the two can sometimes be hard to accomplish because the culture of medical providers and counselors can be different.“It’s the people here (at MSU) that had the frame of mind that they wanted to make it work,” he said. “… There’s a lot of institutional barriers to making it work but here we figured out ways around those and we have great leadership in those programs who work together to get their staff on board.”Mitchell also oversaw the creation of the university’s Victim Options in the Campus Environment, or VOICE Center, in 1997.“There really wasn’t anything like it in the community before,” he said. “Getting it going in the mid-90s was a big step forward.”In a news release, MSU President Waded Cruzado said Mitchell had been a dedicated and visionary leader.“He has worked tirelessly to create an integrated, collaborative team that truly serves our students and which, in turn, helps them achieve their highest goals,” Cruzado said.More recently, Mitchell helped steer the university through the early days of the pandemic.Mitchell credits the university’s ability to navigate the pandemic with the relationships it already had with the Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health.“I just feel like the people here were so responsive to what they needed to do and adapted to a different situation on a monthly or weekly basis because things would change so quickly,” Mitchell said. “…The relationships you build, the trust you have are the things that help you out when you have a crisis like this that you have to get through.”He reflected on the 1918 Spanish flu, when the university, much smaller at roughly 350 students, closed for time.“There’s been no experience with anything like that since then. As both the head of student wellness and the university's COVID-19 coordinator, Mitchell said he's been busier than he's ever been in the last two years.Mitchell and his wife raised their family in Bozeman and he said they don't have plans to leave."I'm hoping to relax a little bit and figure out what's next," he said. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Tags Jim Mitchell Montana State University University Education Medicine Work Student Wellness Bozeman Amber Long Liz Weber Liz Weber covers education for the Chronicle. 