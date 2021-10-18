Montana State University grad to speak on research into Montana's early Black settlers By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Oct 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Andrew Wood, historian and author of "Black Montana: Settler Colonialism and the Erosion of the Racial Frontier, 1877-1930," is set to give a lecture on his research at Montana State University on Tuesday. Courtesy of Andrew Wood Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Growing up in Anaconda, Anthony Wood doesn't recall learning much about Lee Pleasant Driver, a saloon and club owner around the turn of the 20th century.It wasn't until Wood began researching Montanan's early Black settlers that he learned more of Driver and his time in Anaconda as a business owner."When I started this project, it became apparent that the different communities and people I had been familiar with was only a partial accounting of Montana history," Wood said. Since 2015, Wood has been researching the lives of Black Montanans and the communities they created in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Wood is scheduled to share his research during a lecture from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Montana State University. The talk, free and open to the public, is planned to be held in the Procrastinator Theater. His lecture will draw from his recent book, “Black Montana: Settler Colonialism and the Erosion of the Racial Frontier, 1877-1930,” which illustrates the lives of Montana’s Black residents, their contributions to their communities and why their history has been erased.Wood’s lecture will go beyond his book and delve into the “political, social, economic and cultural forces that pushed African Americans out of the newly formed state of Montana,” according to the event description.It will ask people to look at the stories around Black history that are told and those that aren’t, to question the histories that shape our understanding of the world and where Black histories reside within that, Wood said in an interview with the Chronicle. The big takeaway from his research, Wood said, was that Black history is not a novel history that’s separate from the history of Montana but is an integral part of it and should be taught in schools and college courses.“This is a part of the history of the place I call home and I really wanted to know more about it,” Wood said.After undergrad at Carroll College, Wood began working with the Montana Historical Society’s project on Montana’s African American Heritage Places. He worked as a research historian creating a digital map of over 100 buildings and houses owned or rented by Helena’s Black community from 1880 to 1930. The project by the Montana Historical Society was an effort to provide more learning resources and curriculum to public school educators who are looking to teach the history of Black Montanans.Wood, who is 28, said he doesn’t recall having a racially diverse history curriculum in school. It wasn’t until he was in high school that he clearly remembers hearing about the state’s Indian Education for All and learning history that wasn’t centered on white Montanans.“But within that, there was no mention of Black Montanans or a community or notable individuals,” Wood said.During his time with the Montana Historical Society, Wood said the team found that less than 20% of the buildings and businesses that were owned, rented or built 100 years ago by members of the Black community are still standing today.“The level of loss that has a lot to do with the ways that people, immediately after in the mid-20th century, didn’t value the legacy of the community that had been there,” Wood said. “There was not enough public will to band together to make sure these cultural resources didn’t disappear.”Through his research, Wood said he was also surprised to see how well-connected Black settlers were with each other in the expansive state.“Across huge distances we have ample evidence of how much Black Montanans were building and fostering connections between cities and within cities,” he said, adding there were documented trips from Butte to Bozeman among others.Wood, who graduated from MSU with his master’s degree in 2018, is pursuing his Ph.D. studying other Black communities in the intermountain West at the University of Michigan.During a talk at the Montana Historical Society conference over the summer, Wood said he was approached by a handful of teachers who asked about additional resources for their own teaching.Wood said he was hopeful that between the society’s project and his book, the history of Montanan’s early Black settlers would become more widely known. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. 