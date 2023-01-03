Let the news come to you

The Montana Board of Regents approved a couple of leases for Montana State University and a utility easement for the construction of a new fire station during its Tuesday meeting.

One of the approvals was for the university’s Mechanical and Industrial Engineering program to lease around 5,000 square feet of space with a budget of around $125,000 annually. It won’t use state money but will be financed from a contract with the U.S. Army.

The program is looking for space for a production line, air filtration and office space for up to six employees. While it didn’t identify a set address, MSU said it would work with the commissioner’s office on final terms before signing a lease. The term would run for three years with the option to extend to five years.


Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

