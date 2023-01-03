The Montana Board of Regents approved a couple of leases for Montana State University and a utility easement for the construction of a new fire station during its Tuesday meeting.
One of the approvals was for the university’s Mechanical and Industrial Engineering program to lease around 5,000 square feet of space with a budget of around $125,000 annually. It won’t use state money but will be financed from a contract with the U.S. Army.
The program is looking for space for a production line, air filtration and office space for up to six employees. While it didn’t identify a set address, MSU said it would work with the commissioner’s office on final terms before signing a lease. The term would run for three years with the option to extend to five years.
During a brief discussion, Regent Norris Blossom, who is a student in the mechanical and industrial engineering program, asked for clarity on why money was going toward the space instead of toward faculty and staff.
“During the time I’ve been at MSU, we’ve lost over half the faculty in that department. I was a little surprised to see an investment in this department is going to something not related to faculty given there is still some work to be done to bring that back up to the level it probably should be at,” he said.
Shauna Lyons, MSU director of accounting and budget, said there wasn’t space in Norm Asbjornson Hall to handle the equipment and production space that students use for projects. It would be a temporary space until the Gianforte School of Computing building opens with a dedicated lab space.
The university’s lease at 2328 University Way was extended, where it has had space on the second and third floors since 2007. It’s shared by University Information Technology, MSU’s Sleep Lab, MSU Research and Economic Development and the Western Transportation Institute.
The renewal is for five years with an option to terminate after three years. The rent will increase from around $633,705 per year to $652,829 per year.
The regents also approved a utility easement to Northwestern Energy for the construction of Bozeman Fire Station 2 near the intersection of Kagy Boulevard and 7th Avenue. Construction is slated to start in spring 2023.