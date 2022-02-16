Montana State University’s third annual 29-hour fundraiser launches tomorrow, with over 50 university projects and organizations seeking money.
The university’s Giving Day launches Thursday at noon and runs through Friday at 5 p.m.
With a minimum gift amount of $10, organizers hope at least 2,000 donors will participate in the fundraiser this year.
Last year, the event raised $439,000 for 58 different projects from 1,522 donors, according to the MSU Alumni Foundation, the organizer of the fundraiser. The average donation was $288, up from 2020’s average of $208.
The projects seeking donations range from the Center for Recovering Students to hold sober events, MSU’s swim club raising money to compete in the U.S. Swimming National Championships, and the American Indian Council of MSU to hold events and programs for students.
The university’s student-led food pantry, Bounty of the Bridgers, is also seeking donations to purchase food for the pantry and to fund food security scholarships and the Grab and Go snack program, which provides snacks for students in multiple locations around campus.
MSU’s Gallatin College is also seeking donations for a child care stipend it offers students, allowing them to attend class. The college estimates a majority of its students also work full- or part-time and 25% of students are considered “non-traditional.”
The event organizers have lined up a few donor match challenges, where a donor has committed to matching dollar-for-dollar until their matching amount is reached.
One of them is a $5,000 matching donation from Joyce Van Horn for a library wi-fi hot spot lending program. Another is a matching $25,000 donation from Sylvia Atencio and Robert Jesperson for the Engineers Without Borders project.
“Giving Day is an opportunity for the MSU Alumni Foundation to offer fundraising support to students, departments and initiatives on campus that need a relatively small level of philanthropic support,” Samantha Patton, MSU Alumni Foundation’s associate director of the annual fund, said in a news release. “Giving Day participants’ generosity can have a huge impact on these campus efforts.”
