Montana State University fall graduates to take the stage Friday By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Dec 16, 2021 Almost 1,100 Montana State University students are scheduled to walk the graduation stage Friday morning, celebrating completion of undergraduate and graduate degrees.The ceremony is planned to be held at 10 a.m. in MSU's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, with masks required.In addition to the mask requirement, attendance was limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with each graduating student allowed to invite up to five guests. The university plans to also livestream the graduation for those who can't attend.During the graduation ceremony, Taylor Brown, a former state legislator and broadcaster, will receive an honorary doctorate from the university. He is a MSU alumnus, with a bachelor's degree in animal science. Brown was a two-term state senator and spent about 40 years in television and radio broadcasting. The university estimates around 838 undergraduate students, 174 graduate students and 67 Gallatin College students will receive degrees on Friday.Students who completed their master and doctoral degrees over the summer can also attend the graduation ceremony.In November 2020, the graduation for the fall class was held virtually due to the pandemic, a decision made following new regulations released at that time by the Gallatin City-County Board of Health. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.