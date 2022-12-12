Montana State University and the Western Landowners Alliance released the first season of a new podcast this month that dives into the controversy surrounding wolf management and the shared importance of open space for agriculture and wildlife.
“Working Wild University” is hosted by Jared Beaver, an MSU Extension wildlife specialist, and Alex Few, who runs wildlife programs for the Western Landowners Alliance and previously worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services. The show is part of the Natural Resources University podcast network, a collection of content by wildlife extension agents.
Tuesday marked the release of the season’s fourth of 13 episodes, and new episodes will be released weekly through February 2023. The podcast is two years in the making, with Beaver and Few visiting eight states to interview dozens of ranchers, biologists, historians and other experts to tell the story.
The first season tackles wolves because predation management touches on a swath of issues important to the West, like wildlife, productive agriculture and open space, Beaver said.
According to the podcast, by most metrics, wolf recovery in the U.S. should be considered a success story — there are many more wolves on the landscape than there were 60 years ago.
“So, why does no one seem happy with wolves? That seemed like a natural starting point,” Beaver said.
Historically, wolf reintroduction efforts posed economic consequences for agriculture. Ranchers have to deal with wolves killing livestock and competition for forage from the other prey animals that wolves need to maintain a stable population.
But the ranchers who seem positioned to compete with wildlife are actually key to conserving them, the podcast argues.
Ninety-six percent of wolves in the Northern Rockies live outside the national park system, Beaver said. That means they live on working landscapes, both public and private, where people and agriculture and wildlife have to co-exist.
“Those working lands are the glue that really ties this together. Conservation isn’t happening at the 10-20 acre scale of these ranchettes,” Beaver said. “Take a large working operation versus a subdivided ranchette of 70 different ownerships — what’s easier to work with? What’s better for the wildlife?”
Productive agriculture is the glue for wildlife connectivity, Beaver said. Wildlife need large, open stretches of land — free of highways and subdivisions — to sustain their populations.
It just so happens that’s what ranchers need, too. That common interest is what’s driven the collaboration between agriculture and environmentalists, which is another big focus of the podcast.
“My previous experience in wildlife management gave me an appreciation for the complexity and nuance found at the intersection of working lands and wildlife management,” Few, the other podcast co-host, said. “There are no easy solutions in this space – only shared solutions that acknowledge the important role of working lands in providing wildlife habitat.”
“The work gives me hope that if we can share the experiences of people who live, work and recreate on working wild landscapes, we might find more mutual understanding and shared solutions,” Few added.
For example, the third episode discusses how in Montana’s Ruby Valley, ranchers and environmentalists have banded together to manage human-predator contact through funding tools like range riders and livestock protection dogs.
But the podcast also emphasizes that agriculture can only preserve open space for wildlife if ranches stay in business.
“We’re trying to paint a picture that shows at the end of the day, conversations about predator management strategies, lethal control, harvest strategies, whatever — it’s all irrelevant if we’re losing land to fragmentation and subdivision,” Beaver said.
“And if we can put that into perspective, that’s when these diverse groups can come to the table who may have different value-based approaches but still realize there’s mutual interest at stake.”
“Working Wild University” hopes to gain enough support to create a second season. Next year is the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, so the podcasters hope to create a season that highlights how the legislation has impacted landscapes across the West.
The podcast is available for streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Amazon Music, or at workingwild.us/.
