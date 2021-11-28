Montana State University engineering team tests new geothermal system By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Nov 28, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Geothermal boreholes at a construction site in Winifred, where Montana State University researchers will study the effectiveness of the new coiled pipe system. Courtesy of Kevin Amende Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. A team of Montana State University engineering researchers and students are developing and studying a new geothermal heating system at a rural K-12 school.The project could lower the cost of geothermal technology by cutting down on the cost of drilling, potentially making the heating systems more widely available, according to the researchers.The team is involved in a remodel and addition at a school in Winifred, in north central Montana. The new geothermal system uses coiled piping instead of placing straight vertical or horizontal piping, reducing the time it takes to drill and the depth of the drilling, said Kevin Amende, the project lead and associate professor in the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering. Buy Now A geothermal pipe coil before it's placed in the ground at a school in Winifred as part of a Montana State University project. Courtesy of Kevin Amende The team developed coils of 500 feet of pipe in what Amende described as a shape similar to a stretched out slinky. The coiled pipe system is a hybrid of the traditional vertical system, which goes straight down with a single U-bend up, and a horizontal system, which places pipes closer to the surface.The coils would make it ideal in a variety of soil conditions, Amende said. Like other geothermal systems, the piping circulates water underground to then heat or cool a building.The school’s construction is funded by Norm Asbjornson, who donated $50 million to construct a new engineering building at MSU. Asbjornson also founded AAON, a company that manufactures heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment.Amende has been involved in various projects with Asbjornson and AAON. For a vertical geothermal system that goes 500 feet down with 1,000 feet of piping traveling down and then up, it can take around a day-and-a-half to drill, Amende said. But with the coiled system — placed in bore holes that are 50 feet deep and three feet wide — Amende’s team was able to drill around six holes per day. Some holes took as little as 45 minutes to drill, he said.The cost of drilling is one of the most expensive aspects of installing a traditional geothermal system and reducing the drilling costs could significantly cut the costs of installation, Amende said. Buy Now A geothermal pipe coil, part of a Montana State University research project, is placed in the ground at a school in Winifred. Courtesy of Kevin Amende Since the coils are a new system, the researchers have been documenting and studying the steps in the process to ensure it’s an energy efficient system in the long term. Amende said they'll study how it operates at the Winifred school over time.He estimates the Winifred school system will be operational in early spring."At the end of the day, we may discover it's not financially viable in certain soil conditions, but all signs right now point to it will be financially viable," Amende said.A group of MSU students have been involved in analyzing the cost effectiveness and energy efficiency of the new system versus a horizontal or vertical system.If the coiled system proves to be energy efficient, Amende said it could lead to more geothermal systems in residential settings where yard space is limited or coastal areas where deep boreholes are typically limited.The team is already preparing to test the coiled system in residential settings in three to four homes in Winifred, Amende said. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. 