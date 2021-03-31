Montana State University has appointed an engineering department chair as the interim dean of its business school.
Dan Miller will serve as interim dean of the Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship for the next three years beginning on May 1.
Miller, who joined the university in 2008, served as the chair of the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering since 2014. With more than 1,400 students, the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering is one of the fastest growing and largest departments, according to the university.
Miller will replace Mark Ranalli, who announced March 17 that he planned to leave the university to pursue opportunities in the private sector.
Ranalli has served as the business school dean since 2018. He was previously associate dean at Tufts University’s School of Engineering and executive director of the Tufts Gordon Institute.
Miller is also the director of the Applied Research Lab and has 20 years of higher education experience. He is an alum of MSU and received his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from the university.
“Dr. Miller listens, asks questions, gives thoughtful consideration to ideas, communicates amply and works to bring teams together to pursue and achieve common goals,” said Robert Mokwa, executive vice president for academic affairs, in a news release. “He believes that teams can be greater than the sum of their parts, and he has a heart of service.”
Mokwa said Miller has increased department faculty diversity through hiring qualified people from underrepresented STEM groups.
Before entering the higher education field, Miller was an active-duty Air Force officer for 21 years. He was a faculty member at the Air Force Academy and a test squadron commander at the Arnold Air Force Base in Tennessee, where he was responsible for 250 personnel with a $19 million annual budget and $1.7 billion in test facilities.
“He communicates in a way that has everyone on the same page, regardless of their level of expertise and background. He just gets things done and includes everyone in the process — someone who earns the respect and cooperation of others,” Huber said.
