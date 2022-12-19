Let the news come to you

A Montana State University computer system project is one step closer to its moon landing.

A prototype of the RadPC, a computer system designed to withstand the strong radiation found in outer space, was handed off to an aerospace company ahead of its eventual lunar landing. About the size of a Rubik’s cube, it might replace more expensive and cumbersome computers used by NASA.

The project was selected in 2019 by NASA to be one of several payloads sent to the moon for testing.


Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

