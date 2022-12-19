Brock LaMeres, a professor in the electrical and computer engineering department at Montana State and founder of Resilient Computing, holds up a timeline showing how funding from NASA has helped him develop his RadPC technology over the past 12 years, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at MSU.
Brock LaMeres, a professor in the electrical and computer engineering department at Montana State and founder of Resilient Computing, holds up a RadPC single board computer, a piece of technology that he and his students have being working on for the past 12 years, on Dec. 8, 2021, at MSU.
A Montana State University computer system project is one step closer to its moon landing.
A prototype of the RadPC, a computer system designed to withstand the strong radiation found in outer space, was handed off to an aerospace company ahead of its eventual lunar landing. About the size of a Rubik’s cube, it might replace more expensive and cumbersome computers used by NASA.
“It was a massive milestone for our team as we’ve been working on this for three years. This represents the final delivery of the computer payload for MSU,” said Brock LaMeres, professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.
LaMeres has led the research into a radiation-tolerant computer for the last decade.
While LaMeres ended up not being able to make the trip at the last minute, two of his graduate students, Chris Major and Jake Davis, transported the device.
The two engineering graduate students were tasked with delivering the finished prototype in October to Firefly Aerospace’s facilities in Austin, Texas. The aerospace company will prepare the lunar lander for its 2024 NASA mission.
“It was very stressful,” said LaMeres of the transport. “It is sensitive equipment... It was also cleaned for operation in space, so it isn’t supposed to be touched outside of a cleanroom facility.”
Despite red warning labels from NASA placed on the case saying, “sensitive space hardware — do not open,” the team was still worried airport security might ask to take it out and inspect the RadPC, according to LaMeres.
“We also had a bunch of paperwork from NASA saying that it was NASA-owned property and to call them before opening it up,” he said.
“The worry was that if airport security did need to call, it could take hours to get approved and they’d miss their flight.”
But it all worked out, with security not even taking a look at it — likely because the RadPC looks like any other computer people might carry through security, LaMeres said.
Firefly Aerospace, the lander company, took over responsibility of RadPC once it arrived, with MSU involved with support as needed. Firefly will spend the next year putting together the payloads with their lander, according to LaMeres. It will then have six months to work with SpaceX to get everything on the Falcon 9 rocket.
The launch from Florida is scheduled for mid-2024, LaMeres said.
With the prototype now handed off, the MSU researchers have received additional grants to look at putting artificial intelligence into the RadPC computer system, LaMeres said.
Last year, LaMeres started Resilient Computing to create a finished product that can be sold. It has received interest from investors and has contracts with NASA and the Department of Defense to commercialize the computer system.
The company is also in talks with NASA to provide the computing system for future space missions.
LaMeres said the research team hopes the results of the moon landing will make RadPC a viable choice for companies looking for their next space computer.
“RadPC will be one of only a handful of modern computers that have operated on the moon,” he said. “We hope that (it) can help in building the lunar ecosystem that will sustain a human presence on the moon.”
Looking back at the last decade of research on the RadPC, LaMeres said it was amazing to be at this point.
“To see RadPC go through all the necessary tests to be in a position for inclusion on a lunar mission just blows my mind,” he said. “It doesn’t seem like it took that long, but it really has been over a decade of flight testing to get to this point.”
The project has seen prototypes tested in high-altitude balloons, three times on the International Space Stations and twice in satellites orbiting Earth. The university estimates over 62 undergraduate students, 17 graduate students and almost a dozen faculty have been involved in the RadPC project.
“When I tell the story of RadPC, I always mention the students that worked on each stage and where they are now. We have students working at companies like SpaceX, Boeing and Raytheon that each worked on some part of RadPC,” LaMeres said.
