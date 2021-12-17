top story Montana State University celebrates fall graduation By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Dec 17, 2021 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Buy Now Around 1,100 students attended the Montana State University fall commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Around 1,100 students attended the Montana State University fall commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Around 1,100 students attended the Montana State University fall commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Around 1,100 students attended the Montana State University fall commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Around 1,100 students attended the Montana State University fall commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Around 1,100 students attended the Montana State University fall commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Around 1,100 students attended the Montana State University fall commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Around 1,100 students attended the Montana State University fall commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Decorated caps and colorful chords were on full display Friday during Montana State University’s fall 2021 graduation.Blue-bird skies and a balmy 7 degrees greeted families and the roughly 1,100 graduates after the ceremony in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, the first fall commencement held in person since 2019.In addition to a mask requirement, guests were capped at five per graduate as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Roughly 838 undergraduate students, 174 graduate students and 67 Gallatin College students received degrees on Friday. Those students who completed their master and doctoral degrees over the summer were also in attendance for the fall graduation.“We at Montana State University wish you every success and happiness and we thank you for making us feel immensely proud of you today,” said Montana State University President Waded Cruzado, calling it a “day of new beginnings.”For Sonja Ring, who was graduating with a bachelor’s degree in microbiology, having an in-person ceremony made the experience feel more real.“I don’t think it’ll feel real until I’m walking across the stage,” Ring said as she waited in the procession line before entering the auditorium.Ring, who is from Whitefish, said that as a freshman, graduation “felt like a really long time away and then it just sped up.”Zane Robertson, who received a bachelor’s degree in plant science, said he felt happy and relieved to be graduating. Both his mom and dad traveled from Washington for his commencement.Robertson, who is applying for masters programs, said his last four years at MSU were “really eye opening for me” and went by fast.Students weren’t the only ones reflecting on the passage of time.Christina and Jeff Green said it’s been a journey to watch their son reach this point and they were excited to watch him graduate.“It’s fun to see it happen,” Jeff said. “… It just brings a fullness to life.” Christine Lloyd, who’s from Texas, said she’s ecstatic to watch her son, Montana David Lloyd, graduate with a degree in engineering. He enjoyed his time at MSU so much he’s sticking around Bozeman and starting a job in January, she said.“I’m probably more excited than he is,” she joked.During the commencement ceremony, Tal Rogers, the vice president of the Associated Students of Montana State University, offered advise to the new class of graduates.“I encourage you to try everything, to meet new people, to get uncomfortable, to put your phone down,” Rogers said. “… We are communal people and need community in our lives whether you’re the quietist of introverts or the loudest of extroverts.”Rogers said the next phase of graduates’ lives might be uncertain but is also exciting.“I have full faith that people sitting in this room are going to change the world. So what are you guys waiting for?” Rogers said.During the graduation ceremony, Taylor Brown, a former state legislator and broadcaster, received an honorary doctorate from the university. Brown, an MSU alumnus, was a two-term senator and spent about 40 years in television and radio broadcasting.In remarks to graduates, Brown said he was proud of what the students had accomplished “despite the coronavirus pandemic and all its challenges.”Brown encouraged each graduate to stay engaged as they leave the MSU campus.“You don’t have to be a multimillion dollar donor or chair of the MSU foundation,” he said. “… You need to do something, even if it’s a small thing, to pay back and give back.”Before the gold and blue balloons dropped from on high, Cruzado offered well wishes to the MSU Class of Fall 2021.“May you continue to achieve and thrive every day of your life. May happiness and generosity mark every step of your path. Great things await you, Bobcats,” Cruzado said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Graduate Taylor Brown University Education Blue-bird Montana State University Christine Lloyd Student Waded Cruzado Liz Weber Liz Weber covers education for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Liz Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next City New Front Street connection provides a safe pathway to trails in northeast Bozeman 32 min ago Montana State University Montana State University celebrates fall graduation 47 min ago Crime and Courts Bozeman Police: Officers' actions justified in September arrest, but could have been better 47 min ago News Gallatin County Treatment Court celebrates Christmas 47 min ago Education Schools say fix for in-school mental health services is unworkable 2 hrs ago News Christmas stories: Radio play about wartime Montana set to open Friday Dec 16, 2021 What to read next City New Front Street connection provides a safe pathway to trails in northeast Bozeman Montana State University Montana State University celebrates fall graduation Crime and Courts Bozeman Police: Officers' actions justified in September arrest, but could have been better News Gallatin County Treatment Court celebrates Christmas Education Schools say fix for in-school mental health services is unworkable News Christmas stories: Radio play about wartime Montana set to open Friday Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Montana State University fall graduates to take the stage Friday Posted: Dec. 16, 2021 Big Sky program aims to build girls' confidence, interest in STEM Posted: Dec. 13, 2021 Belgrade elementary class builds air filters for survivors of wildfire Posted: Dec. 13, 2021 Letter to the editor: Concealed carry is wrong for Montana's universities Posted: Dec. 12, 2021 Guest column: A lot to celebrate at Montana State University Posted: Dec. 12, 2021 Latest Local New Front Street connection provides a safe pathway to trails in northeast Bozeman 32 min ago Bozeman Police: Officers' actions justified in September arrest, but could have been better 47 min ago Gallatin County Treatment Court celebrates Christmas 47 min ago Five things to watch for when South Dakota State plays at Montana State in the FCS semifinals 1 hr ago