Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Decorated caps and colorful chords were on full display Friday during Montana State University’s fall 2021 graduation.

Blue-bird skies and a balmy 7 degrees greeted families and the roughly 1,100 graduates after the ceremony in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, the first fall commencement held in person since 2019.

In addition to a mask requirement, guests were capped at five per graduate as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

Roughly 838 undergraduate students, 174 graduate students and 67 Gallatin College students received degrees on Friday. Those students who completed their master and doctoral degrees over the summer were also in attendance for the fall graduation.

“We at Montana State University wish you every success and happiness and we thank you for making us feel immensely proud of you today,” said Montana State University President Waded Cruzado, calling it a “day of new beginnings.”

For Sonja Ring, who was graduating with a bachelor’s degree in microbiology, having an in-person ceremony made the experience feel more real.

“I don’t think it’ll feel real until I’m walking across the stage,” Ring said as she waited in the procession line before entering the auditorium.

Ring, who is from Whitefish, said that as a freshman, graduation “felt like a really long time away and then it just sped up.”

Zane Robertson, who received a bachelor’s degree in plant science, said he felt happy and relieved to be graduating. Both his mom and dad traveled from Washington for his commencement.

Robertson, who is applying for masters programs, said his last four years at MSU were “really eye opening for me” and went by fast.

Students weren’t the only ones reflecting on the passage of time.

Christina and Jeff Green said it’s been a journey to watch their son reach this point and they were excited to watch him graduate.

“It’s fun to see it happen,” Jeff said. “… It just brings a fullness to life.”

Christine Lloyd, who’s from Texas, said she’s ecstatic to watch her son, Montana David Lloyd, graduate with a degree in engineering. He enjoyed his time at MSU so much he’s sticking around Bozeman and starting a job in January, she said.

“I’m probably more excited than he is,” she joked.

During the commencement ceremony, Tal Rogers, the vice president of the Associated Students of Montana State University, offered advise to the new class of graduates.

“I encourage you to try everything, to meet new people, to get uncomfortable, to put your phone down,” Rogers said. “… We are communal people and need community in our lives whether you’re the quietist of introverts or the loudest of extroverts.”

Rogers said the next phase of graduates’ lives might be uncertain but is also exciting.

“I have full faith that people sitting in this room are going to change the world. So what are you guys waiting for?” Rogers said.

During the graduation ceremony, Taylor Brown, a former state legislator and broadcaster, received an honorary doctorate from the university. Brown, an MSU alumnus, was a two-term senator and spent about 40 years in television and radio broadcasting.

In remarks to graduates, Brown said he was proud of what the students had accomplished “despite the coronavirus pandemic and all its challenges.”

Brown encouraged each graduate to stay engaged as they leave the MSU campus.

“You don’t have to be a multimillion dollar donor or chair of the MSU foundation,” he said. “… You need to do something, even if it’s a small thing, to pay back and give back.”

Before the gold and blue balloons dropped from on high, Cruzado offered well wishes to the MSU Class of Fall 2021.

“May you continue to achieve and thrive every day of your life. May happiness and generosity mark every step of your path. Great things await you, Bobcats,” Cruzado said.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.