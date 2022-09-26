Montana State University received a federal grant to fund work that incorporates tribal knowledge and western scientific policies and procedures to prevent pollution.
The Environmental Protection Agency awarded MSU a $350,000 Pollution Prevention grant during an event at the university’s American Indian Hall on Monday. The grant is meant to fund a collaborative effort between the university and tribes to create pollution prevention programs.
The grant was presented by Jennie Romer, the deputy assistant administrator for pollution prevention at the EPA. The grant was part of the first round of Pollution Prevention, or P2, grants from the EPA. Thirty-nine grants were awarded in this year’s grant cycle.
Romer said that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last summer, invested $100 million into the P2 grant program.
Those grants are part of a commitment from the Biden Administration meant to fund state and tribal programs to provide assistance in developing or implementing pollution prevention programs, Romer said
“So an ounce of prevention is truly worth a pound of cure,” Romer said.
Romer said that this grant would be used, in part, to fund a partnership between MSU’s Native American Studies department and the Salish Kootenai College to create pollution prevention toolkits that incorporate Tribal Ecological Knowledge with existing pollution prevention practices.
Jennifer Grossenbacher, the director of the Montana Pollution Prevention Program at MSU, said that though the program has been successful for many years, a partnership with tribes was missing.
She said that in talking with tribes it was clear that there were differences, like in language and the understanding and point of view of the natural world.
“We saw that we were not speaking the same language, figuratively or literally,” Grossenbacher said.
“Pollution has no boundaries, but our languages and our science sometimes do.”
She said that part of the application for the P2 grant proposed creating a Ph.D. position that would be tasked with building a statewide intertribal council. The goal would be to make a pollution prevention framework that integrates tribal ecological knowledge and federal scientific and policy procedures.
Lisa Lone Fight, senior science advisor for and member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, was the right fit for the job.
Lone Fight said to understand why she accepted the position, it was important to know the history of her tribe.
She told the story of how the Garrison Dam was built on MHA Nation land. She said that members of her tribe believed negotiations were still ongoing as water began to creep up around their feet. The dam’s construction flooded people from their land.
Lone Fight said that she looked at that incident and decided that the MHA Nation needed scientists and its own science department.
She said that she was raised in the context of Indigenous science, and described tribal ecological knowledge, or TEK, as part of Indigenous science. For her, an important component of TEK is observation, a skill she learned from her grandmother.
Lone Fight said that TEK can vary from person to person, tribe to tribe, but that’s how western science functions, too. She wants to bring Indigenous scientists together to try and connect the puzzle pieces of how to restore the land and make it sustainable for the next 10,000 years.
“Generational sustainability is something that the world is in great need of at this point,” Lone Fight said. “And we seek to understand globally how to thrive in the world and leave it sustainable for the next 10,000 years. I know that sounds like a large, tall order… But we have to.”
