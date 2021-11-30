Montana State University Alumni Foundation exploring divestment from fossil fuels By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Nov 30, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana Hall is pictured on Monday. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Montana State University Alumni Foundation has taken early steps to understand what a possible divestment from fossil fuels could look like following a student-led effort.A working group of alumni foundation, student and university representatives formed in October to understand where the foundation’s investments stand, explore a move toward environmentally and socially conscious companies and ultimately make recommendations to the board.The group’s first meeting was in mid-November, when members set a timeline for the work ahead of them, said Atticus Cummings, a senator in the student government and a member of the working group. Members include representatives from the Associated Students of Montana State University, two MSU representatives, including the vice president for administration and finance, and two Alumni Foundation members.Chris Murray, president of the MSU Alumni Foundation, chairs the working group.The Alumni Foundation, a legally separate organization from MSU, manages the roughly $225 million endowment for the university. An outside consultant, Wilshire, manages the endowment with oversight from the investment committee.Instead of picking individual stocks, Wilshire recommends investment managers to the Alumni Foundation, Murray said.While the divestment focus group is meeting, the foundation has agreed to pause working with any new managers who might be investing in the three areas of concern — fossil fuels, private prisons and tobacco companies, Murray said.The Alumni Foundation has also tasked Wilshire with conducting a review of its portfolio to determine the extent of investment in those three areas. Murray said he anticipates the foundation doesn’t have many investments in private prisons or tobacco companies.“It’s the energy one that is going to be the one we have to wrestle with,” he said.The working group plans to meet again in January and February with a tentative meeting scheduled for March, if needed. The meetings are not open to the public. Members plan to bring recommendations to the Alumni Foundation’s board meeting in May. “My hope is we will end up with a series of options, but we’re so early. We’ve had one meeting and we have so much work to do,” Murray said.Part of the process over the next few months will include looking at how other universities have divested endowments from fossil fuels and what models there could be for MSU, Cummings said.Cummings said he and his fellow students involved in the effort are researching the effectiveness of divesting versus engaging in shareholder activism, when shareholders use their stake in a company to put pressure on its management.For the January meeting, Cummings said he was hoping to set a clear agenda on what specific funds and industries the students are asking to divest from and to explain the students’ thoughts on full divestment versus shareholder activism.Part of sustainable management, Cummings said, involves managing the environmental and outdoor resources that are a big draw for students coming to MSU.“If we see the worse effects of climate change, many of those things will disappear in the next 100 years, be it fly fishing, skiing or hiking,” Cummings said.This isn’t the first effort to divest the MSU endowment from fossil fuels.In 2016, the student government passed a resolution calling for the Alumni Foundation to end its investment in fossil fuels and instead invest in environmentally and socially responsible companies.Both Cummings and Murray said they were looking forward to the work ahead of the group.“We have every reason to believe we can get to a positive solution in the next several months,” Cummings said. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. 