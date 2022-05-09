A conference on Yellowstone National Park is coming to Montana State University next month.
The MSU campus will be home to the “Conversations on Collecting Yellowstone” conference from June 5 to June 8, according to an MSU news release.
The event, hosted by the MSU Library and the University of Wyoming Libraries, will explore collecting and preserving materials that document the history of the world’s first national park.
The conference coincides with the 150th anniversary of the park’s creation. It will be the second conference of its kind. The first “Conversations on Collecting Yellowstone” was held in 2019 in Cody, Wyoming, according to the release.
Several events and activities will be free and open to the public during this year’s conference. Yellowstone National Park posters and illustrations from the 1870s to the present will be on display on the second floor of the MSU Library starting June 6. The exhibit comes from the archives of the University of Wyoming and the private collections of Susan and Jack Davis and Thea and Larry Lancaster. It will run throughout the summer.
A vendor fair and quilt display will be held in the ballrooms of the Strand Union Building on June 6 and 7. It will showcase park souvenirs, artwork and books.
Vintage buses and stagecoaches used in the park before World War II will be exhibited on MSU’s Centennial Mall on the same days.
On the afternoon of June 7, authors who have written books about the park will be in the Strand Union Building ballrooms to meet people and sign books.
Among the authors will be Forest Service research historian Diane Smith, award-winning writer and filmmaker Dayton Duncan and Bozeman science and travel writer David Quammen.
That day will also include an “Antiques Roadshow”-inspired event dubbed the Yellowstone Roadshow, the release said. People can bring in their souvenirs and collectibles and have them evaluated by noted Yellowstone collectors.