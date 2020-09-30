Montana State University employees renting from the school’s Family and Graduate Housing received an email last week telling them they would no longer have university housing beyond June 2021.
In an email sent to 78 renters on Sept. 24, and obtained by the Chronicle, MSU said it would end non-student, employee-housing contracts on June 30, 2021, citing the demand for student housing and employee equality.
The employee housing, offered at a lower rate than Bozeman’s market level, helps some MSU staff afford the high cost of living in the area, according to renters who reached out to the Chronicle.
“We apologize for the inconvenience created by the need to correct this situation,” the Family and Graduate Housing department wrote in its email. “Because we understand the challenges it represents for you and your family, we want to give you 9 months advance notice to find alternative housing.”
The email said students paying housing fees had essentially subsidized the employee units offered by the university.
“Extending accommodations at MSU Family & Graduate Housing to some employees has resulted in an unwanted situation of inequality, with those individuals getting a significant benefit that the vast majority of the university’s 3,500 employees are not able to access,” the email stated.
The decision to end those employee-housing units comes at a time when many families in Gallatin Valley are struggling to afford the ballooning housing market. From July to August 2020, the median price of a single-family home in Gallatin County increased more dramatically than any other time.
Housing in the university facilities will continue to be offered to graduate students but will no longer include employees, MSU Spokesman Tracy Ellig said on Tuesday. He added the units were never meant to be long-term housing, despite some employees occupying them for over five years.
The email cited the rising student demand for residence hall and apartment housing, saying it was “expected to increase for the foreseeable future.”
Ellig said the decision was in line with the university’s mission as a land grant university, and part of its plan to increase its graduate student population.
“One of their major concerns is being able to find housing,” he said of the graduate student population. “That fits in with what our fundamental mission is, which is to serve students first.”
The university said its graduate student population has increased by 3% this fall. Ellig estimated there are 100 to 120 students on the waiting list for Family and Graduate Housing in an average year.
The university gave its employees nine months to find new housing, which Ellig said was ample time and more than typically given in the commercial market.
He said students, who do not have fully developed careers or incomes, have a high need for the housing, and the university is working to accommodate that.
Ellig said the university understands that it’s a difficult situation but there are other employees who “have not had this opportunity to have this kind of housing. It’s important to keep that in context.”
When asked about the struggle for many employees to find available housing on their MSU salary — which the university has the power to adjust to better reflect the cost of living in Bozeman — Ellig said it had more to do with the Montana Legislature appropriations.
“We do our best to convince the Legislature that it’s worthwhile to invest in state employee wages, but that’s always a challenge. We also have, as part of our mission, to keep tuition as affordable as possible for Montana students and their families,” he said.
Ellig said Family and Graduate Housing facilities include a variety of units, including one-bedroom apartments, suite-style units and small houses. He estimates a three-bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1,000 square-foot apartment within the university would rent for $925 a month.
“It’s safe to say it’s very hard to find a three-bedroom for $925 per month in Bozeman,” he said.
Ellig said it was “too early to conclude that there is no housing available when there is nine months to look,” when asked what happens if employees can’t find affordable housing on their current salary.
Multiple university employees living in the units reached out to the Chronicle after receiving notices but asked that their names not be printed for fear of retribution.
One person was an employee who has worked at MSU for seven years and is now considering relocating because of the change.
“One of the good things that drew me to the job, because we have such low wages, is that we could live in Family and Graduate Housing so it compensated for it,” the employee said.
That employee also said some coworkers who were not in university housing commuted from Three Forks and Whitehall, where the cost of housing was more affordable.
An MSU custodian who has been in the housing for more than five years said the base pay is well below the cost of living for Bozeman, and that some coworkers work second jobs to make ends meet.
“They don’t pay workers enough to live here,” he said.
