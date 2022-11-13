Nika Stoop, assistant director of the MSU Center for Faculty Excellence, said they’ve received around 25 nominations within the first week and a half.
“One of the things about calling them ‘extraordinary, ordinary’ women, women are doing amazing things but aren’t necessarily advertising for themselves or other people don’t know how impactful some of the things they’ve been doing are,” Stoop said.
The project is an expansion of the 125 “extraordinary, ordinary” women the university celebrated for its 125th anniversary in 2018. MSU received around 400 nominations for the first round.
“It was such an enriching experience and so many things were learned that we didn’t know beforehand,” Stoop said. “That’s what I enjoyed about being part of the project, was learning about all of these things women from Montana State have done.”
From the new round of nominations, five additional women will be selected. The online nomination form asks for the woman’s name, connection to MSU, if the nominee is living or dead, information on how she was impactful, and a photo, if available.
Stoop said they’re looking for stories on how the women were problem solvers, innovators or inspired others.
The university plans to hold a luncheon on Feb. 16, 2023, its Founders Day and anniversary, to celebrate the five women.
Some of the women already recognized include Una B. Herrick, the first dean of women at Montana State College; Cass Bilodeau, the only Bobcat to play in the WNBA; Sharon Stands Overbull, an advocate for equality in education for women and Native Americans; and Patricia Anderson, who won a 1990 lawsuit against MSU for discrimination in pay practices.
