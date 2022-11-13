Let the news come to you

Montana State University is searching for what it calls “extraordinary, ordinary women” from its almost 130-year history.

As part of its upcoming 130th anniversary celebration, the university is putting out a call for nominations of women who have been important to its history. The university will accept nominations online until 5 p.m. Nov. 21.

Nika Stoop, assistant director of the MSU Center for Faculty Excellence, said they’ve received around 25 nominations within the first week and a half.


