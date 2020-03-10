Montana State University and two Bozeman schools have cancelled international trips due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, and students studying in Italy will cut their trip short.
Seventeen MSU art students and one professor in Italy are leaving Rome this week, and have been asked to self-quarantine off-campus for 14 days when they return stateside. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control labeled the country high-risk for widespread transmission of the respiratory illness. Any MSU student traveling from a high-risk country, including South Korea and China, is asked to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.
Nationwide restrictions on travel, business and school operations are in effect in Italy until April 3, according to the Associated Press.
Carlos Palmer, a ceramics and studio art student and part of the Italy group, said MSU will offer make-up classes on campus to the study abroad students in April. The group’s trip was scheduled to end on April 28 and students would have earned an additional eight credits over the next month.
Palmer said the group learned in the beginning of March that the program in Italy would be cut short. Palmer said he booked a flight to Bozeman so he wouldn’t lose the credits he was supposed to get in Italy. He was also told MSU would not provide for accommodation for the students while they self-quarantine.
“It’s understandable, but it leaves a few of us high and dry,” Palmer said.
Palmer said staying with his family in New Orleans is not an option for him during the 14-day period, as the household includes residents who would be vulnerable to the virus. Palmer had sub-leased his apartment in Bozeman for the duration of his trip and does not know yet where he’ll stay when he arrives here later this week.
Palmer said he knows that the university can’t offer accommodation on-campus during the quarantine period because it’s a risk to other students, but he had hoped MSU would help him secure a room elsewhere.
“I’m not necessarily expecting the Hilton, but I’d like a place to shower and sleep,” Palmer said.
Michael Becker, MSU spokesperson, said in an email the university empathizes with the students having to travel. He said the university does not have enough quarantine facilities available to house every student returning from a high-risk country.
Becker said MSU needs to act in accordance with guidance from public health officials and in a responsible manner.
“We understand and this is a stressful and unprecedented situation. We have communicated this guidance to students, urging them to make plans to be with friends or family for the quarantine period,” Becker said in the email.
Becker noted that self-quarantine is precautionary and doesn’t equate to someone being ill. He said all of the MSU students returning from Italy are thought to be in good health.
According to the MSU art department’s website, the students in this study abroad program paid a $7,000 travel fee, in addition to tuition and other fees, that covered lodging, ground transportation, admission to museums and some meals for the duration of the trip, excluding a 9-day spring break. The students would have started spring break March 13.
CDC guidelines recommend a person in self-quarantine monitor for fever with a thermometer twice daily, stay home and avoid contact with others, not take public transportation, avoid crowds and keep a distance of 6 feet from others. The agency recommends someone seek medical care if he or she has a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, has a cough or trouble breathing.
ABC News reported on Feb. 26 that 12 U.S. universities had asked their students to return from trips to Italy. All students were asked to stay away from campus for 14 days to self-quarantine after returning.
Harvard University advised its students Tuesday that they need to leave campus, move out of dorms and not return for the remainder of the semester, according to the Washington Post. Other colleges and universities have also taken varying actions to limit communal gatherings.
MSU has cancelled three other university-affiliated trips scheduled for spring break. Those trips were planned for Belize, Ecuador and the United Kingdom.
A group of 17 students from Chief Joseph Middle School in Bozeman will no longer take a spring break trip to France, Spain and Germany due to concerns over the novel coronavirus. A Bozeman High School spring break trip to France has been indefinitely postponed.
MSU plans to host the National Conference on Undergraduate Research on campus as scheduled March 26-28. Organizers of the event are evaluating information daily from the CDC for updated guidance. Becker said the federal agency has not advised that colleges and universities cancel events like the conference.
MSU and the Council on Undergraduate Research expect 4,000 students to participate in the three-day conference, according to the university website. The registration page shows that 17 Bozeman hotels — 11 with room blocks specifically for the conference — are sold out for that weekend.
MSU announced Tuesday it’s adjusting it’s attendance policy to encourage students who feel ill to stay home. Students will need to email an instructor when they are missing class due to illness, but will not need to provide an initial medical excuse from a doctor, according to a letter from Provost Robert Mokwa to faculty posted on MSU’s website. Instructors are encouraged to communicate with students how to compete coursework and join lectures virtually while at home.
MSU has set up a page on its website to give latest information on the novel coronavirus. It can be found at montana.edu.
Shaylee Ragar can be reached at sragar@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2607.