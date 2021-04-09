With the COVID-19 pandemic unsettling many areas of life, Montana State University researchers have been studying how those pandemic-induced changes impacted Montanans wellness in the past year.
The researchers plan to present their results from a statewide look at the pandemic's impact at 6 p.m. on April 15 during a free online event.
The researchers plan to discuss insights they learned about mental and physical health, food security and media use around Montana during the pandemic.
Professors from the health and human development department, Carmen Byker Shanks and Michelle Grocke, are scheduled present their research alongside Justin Shanks, an instructor with the university’s library.
The forum is presented by the Ivan Doig Center, which focuses on studying the North American West through arts, social sciences and natural sciences.
“In a matter of weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic transformed our everyday lives to accommodate social distancing, working and learning form home, and closing businesses,” said Mary Murphy, director of the Doig Center, in a statement.
The researchers said the goal of their work is to affect policies and systems to better support human resilience in the face of public health crises.
“We know the numbers: how many Montanans contracted the disease, how many died. But what about some of the other profound effects on Montanans’ well-being?” Murphy said.
Byker Shanks is an associate professor of food, nutrition and sustainable food systems and a registered dietitian nutritionist. Grocke is an associate professor and the MSU Extension health and wellness specialist. Shanks has researched sociocultural roles of digital technology, practices of mindfulness and information exchange.
