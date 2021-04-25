A team of researchers from Montana State University, in partnership with the city of Bozeman, is looking for households interested in sharing their food scraps.
The joint research program is recruiting 12 households to collect and inventory their food waste for a full year, followed by another year of testing the efficiency of a household food recycling method.
The project, which received $299,881 from the Environmental Protection Agency, will study the effectiveness and usability of containers to break down food waste into biofertilizer in the 12 households.
Roland Ebel, the project director for the grant and part of the university’s sustainable food system program, said volunteers would need to be willing to commit to the full two years of the study.
If selected, a household would receive a bucket to collect its food waste throughout this year so researchers can learn what it consists of. Members of the research team will regularly pick up the bucket from each of the 12 households.
Next year, the household participants would receive a biodigester, an airtight locking container for food waste. They would be asked to use it to process their food waste. At certain intervals, the researchers would visit the participants to receive feedback and collect samples.
In the second year of the study, the participating households will be divided into two groups. Six of them will receive a simpler system and the second half will receive a more sophisticated system, according to Ebel.
The simpler system will be easier to prepare, cost less to produce and won’t require as much prior knowledge from users. The project team will analyze the quality of the fertilizer from the two groups, the effectiveness of the two designs and the usability feedback from household members.
After the study is complete, participants can keep their biodigester, Ebel said.
A biodigester works when accumulated food scraps are placed into it. After sitting for four to six weeks, a dense liquid fertilizer is produced. The process is known as anaerobic digestion.
To facilitate the decomposition of the food waste, the project will use fresh, unpasteurized milk because it naturally has a bacteria.
While it sounds like composting, Ebel said there are a few key differences.
“Composts are an excellent way of recycling food waste but they occupy a lot of space and are not as efficient,” he previously said. “For people who do not have access to garden space, they could recycle waste in this way.”
Montana State was one of 12 organizations to receive a total of $3 million in funding from the EPA last fall for anaerobic digestion projects across the country.
The team at MSU includes Jed Eberly, Irene Grimberg, Fabian Menalled, Selena Ahmed and Tim Seipel. Ebel said at least one graduate student and two undergraduate students will also assist.
