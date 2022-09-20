Let the news come to you

New research at MSU is working to turn agricultural biomass left over in farm fields after harvest into greener, recyclable bioplastics.

Stephanie Wettstein, a professor of chemistry and biological engineering at MSU, received a $450,000 grant from the National Science Foundation in September for her research that aims to make the conversion from plants to plastic more efficient and cheaper.

The grant spans over three years and will fund new lab equipment, two graduate students, and six undergrads assisting Wettstein.

Isabel Hicks covers agriculture and is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

