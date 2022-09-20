Stephanie Wettstein, an associate professor of chemical and biological engineering at Montana State University, is photographed in her lab in Corbleigh Hall on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Wettstein received a grant from the National Science Foundation for work developing improved methods of creating plastics from plant biomass.
New research at MSU is working to turn agricultural biomass left over in farm fields after harvest into greener, recyclable bioplastics.
Stephanie Wettstein, a professor of chemistry and biological engineering at MSU, received a $450,000 grant from the National Science Foundation in September for her research that aims to make the conversion from plants to plastic more efficient and cheaper.
The grant spans over three years and will fund new lab equipment, two graduate students, and six undergrads assisting Wettstein.
Cost-efficient bioplastic production would have many benefits to Montana agriculture, Wettstein said.
It could provide an additional revenue stream for farmers who sold their residual crop waste for bioplastic production. It could also expand the market for crops grown specifically for biomass, like intermediate wheatgrass, which is used commonly for hay production. It could even provide economic value for cover-cropping to improve soil health — while a farmer can’t sell a cover crop for food, they could sell it as biomass.
Bioplastics could also reduce carbon emissions and other environmental impacts from making traditional plastic with fossil fuels, Wettstein said.
Wettstein’s lab is focused on a small piece of the conversion process.
Sugars from agricultural biomass — high-glucose-containing crops like corn stalks, camelina seed residue, and intermediate wheatgrass work best — can be turned into a chemical called FDCA. That chemical can then create the bioplastic PEF, which Wettstein says is not yet commercially viable but similar to the bioplastic PET commonly used in food packaging.
The reaction that produces FDCA from biomass requires significant amounts of water, making it difficult to manufacture the bioplastic PEF economically, Wettstein said.
Her research looks at ways to make that conservation process more efficient and less water-intensive. Wettstein and her team will experiment with different catalysts and organic, carbon-based solvents with the goal of finding a process that yields the most FDCA.
“There’s some production of PEF, but significant limitations in the process of making it,” Wettstein said. “It’s a hard problem to solve, and we’re looking at it in a way that nobody has before.”
The market for bioplastics has grown significantly over the past few decades. The FDCA market alone is $260 million, and the market for PEF bioplastics is worth $200 billion.
By improving the “middle step” of producing FDCA efficiently, the research could help support the growing industry geared to making bioplastics, Wettstein said.
The National Science Foundation doesn’t fund multiple similar projects, Wettstein said. Her idea of using organic solvents to create FDCA is not something she knows of other scientists working on.
Wettstein’s previous research, which looked at experimenting with organic solvents to make useful chemicals from biomass, suggests there is significant room to improve the efficiency of producing FDCA, she said.
Abbie Richards, department head of MSU chemical and biological engineering, said in a press release that “the highly practical nature of her research resonates with students because they can see how it will directly benefit society.”
Wettstein’s lab has supported over 30 undergraduate students in the past decade she’s worked at MSU.
“A lot of my students grew up on farms and ranches,” Wettstein said. “It’s exciting for them to see how (bioplastics) could create new revenue for farmers.”