Montana State University will launch its second annual fundraising event for on-campus projects on Thursday.
The university’s ‘Giving Day’ will raise funds for about 60 projects on campus, and will run from noon Thursday to Friday at 5 p.m.
With a minimum gift amount of $10, the 29-hour fundraising initiative has the goal of receiving contributions from at least 2,000 different donors.
“Despite unprecedented disruption brought on by the coronavirus, we remain focused on MSU’s land-grant mission to integrate education, create knowledge and art and provide service to communities,” said Samantha Brandon, associate director of the annual fund, in a statement.
The university’s Alumni Foundation hosts the fundraising event. People can donate at givingday.montana.edu. A list of groups and projects asking for donations is on the website and donors can choose a select group or multiple groups to receive their contribution. The website will regularly update to track the money received.
There will also be special challenges and gift matching opportunities throughout the fundraiser.
The event is designed to raise money for projects and groups on campus that wouldn’t normally have access to fundraising.
Some of the projects seeking donations include the African Student Association, the Bounty of the Bridgers MSU Food Pantry, MSU Hilleman Scholars Program and the university’s Veteran Support Center.
MSU’s Gallatin College is also seeking money to provide child care stipends for its students who have young children. The Associated Students of MSU’s Outdoor Recreation Program is raising money to construct a 30-foot-yurt as an avalanche and wilderness education center.
Students Against Sexual Assault is also fundraising to provide financial support to sexual assault survivors.
Towne’s Harvest Garden, a three-acre garden run by university students, is raising money to create paid student leadership development and outreach positions.
Brandon said the fundraising effort can have a huge impact on the campus projects and organizations.
“Giving Day is an opportunity for the MSU Alumni Foundation to offer fundraising support to students, departments and initiatives on campus that need a relatively small level of philanthropic support,” she said.
