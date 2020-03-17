To combat the threat of coronavirus, Montana State University is letting many employees work from home while urging those who must work on campus do so safely to keep essential services going.
President Waded Cruzado sent out an email message to students, faculty and staff Monday night, saying that President Donald Trump’s new guidelines urge Americans to work from home when possible.
“I want to thank the entire MSU community for their spirit of collaboration and endurance during this time,” Cruzado wrote. “Together, we will make our way through this challenge. We are Bobcats. We know how to get things done.”
No cases of coronavirus have been reported at MSU, but the university is taking precautions to protect the health of staff and students.
Cruzado emphasized that employees should stay at home if they are sick, or if they or a close family member are at higher risk of getting sick.
Montana’s public schools have been closed by the governor this week and next week. Cruzado asked MSU managers to work out arrangements with staff members who have greater childcare needs at home so they can work remotely.
To reduce employees’ exposure to health risks, managers are urged to be flexible in allowing work-from-home or telework arrangements for staff members. Employees need to fill out telework agreements with the human resources department. It’s too soon to know how many employees will take that option, said Michael Becker, MSU spokesman.
The Montana University System last week announced that when this week’s spring break ends, most classes will move from in-person to online instruction. MSU officials are leaving it up to each student whether to return to the Bozeman campus or take classes online from home.
Some employees have to work on campus, including dining hall and dormitory staffs, campus police, physical plant and student health clinic employees.
“I want to express my profound gratitude for the work you do,” Cruzado wrote. “Having fewer people on campus will assist in promoting responsible social distancing.”
Some on-campus employees may need to move to larger rooms so that they can keep a distance from others and avoid being in groups of 10 or more people.
The Montana University System announced it was creating a new paid leave of up to 14 days for the COVID-19 virus, generally for people ordered to be in quarantine because of the virus.
Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian tested positive for the virus last week. Several MSU administrators, who were with Christian at the Board of Regents meeting March 5 and 6 in Dillon, have been asked to quarantine themselves. But none has shown symptoms of the virus, said Tracy Ellig, MSU spokesman.
“All of us asked to self-quarantine are doing very well,” Ellig wrote. “We are holding our meeting online and the technology has worked beautifully so far.”
MSU faculty and the provost’s office are working hard this week on the transition to online classes. A Learn Anywhere website has been set up and the Center for Faculty Excellence, Academic Technology and Outreach teams and Faculty Senate are assisting.
Professors “are telling us this is the right thing to do,” Becker said. “We are hearing a great deal of excitement from faculty who see this as an opportunity to really think outside of the box in terms of course delivery.”
In the wake of the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s order Monday to close all bars and restaurants, MSU’s Rendezvous Dining Hall is not open to the public, only to students, staff and faculty members with CatCards. It is feeding about 700 people a day, and plans to provide grab-and-go takeout meals only.
All university events with more than 10 people have been canceled or postponed, including the spring rodeo, lectures, plays and a major undergraduate research conference. The Museum of the Rockies is closed until the end of March.
Montana State Athletics postponed the March 25 groundbreaking ceremony for the Bobcat Athletic Complex, to avoid gathering a crowd, but said this would not delay actual construction.
MSU has closed large classrooms not in use for thorough disinfecting.
Summer school, starting May 18, will deliver the majority of classes online.
No decision has been made yet on graduation, set for May 9, Becker said.
Several parents posted comments on Facebook after Cruzado’s email, most supportive of MSU’s actions. One mother wrote she was concerned that after four years of hard work, her daughter might not get to have a graduation ceremony. Some expressed misgivings because their students want to return to campus next week. Another questioned why MSU doesn’t close all the dorms.
“It’s important for us to keep those services open,” Becker said. “In some cases the residence halls may be the only place our students have to go.”
One student from Washington state, which is battling a much larger coronavirus outbreak, wrote that going home didn’t seem as safe as staying in Montana.
MSU is encouraging students to keep their distance from others and wash hands frequently.
“We are so impressed and grateful with how our students, faculty and staff are stepping up to the plate and showing great patience and cooperation as we navigate through this unprecedented time,” Ellig wrote.