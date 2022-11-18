The Montana Board of Regents applauded Gov. Greg Gianforte’s proposed budget in their meeting this week.
The proposal includes major maintenance for existing buildings, pay plan increases and inflationary adjustments.
During Thursday’s meeting, Tyler Trevor, deputy commissioner for budget at planning in the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, presented an outline of what was included in the governor’s budget, including what he called the largest pay plan OCHE has seen heading into a legislative session.
The plan includes an increase in wages by either $1.50 per hour or 4% increase, whichever is greater, on July 1 of 2024 and 2025. There would also be no increases to the health insurance premiums.
A planned bill would also pay out one-time payments for university system employees, with those working under 20 hours per week receiving $520, those working between 20 and 39 hours per week receiving $780 and those working 40 hours per week receiving $1,040.
Trevor said a consistent theme in the long-range building projects that were included for funding was “no new buildings and take care of what you own.”
Capital projects, totaling $121.4 million, that were included in the proposed budget include University of Montana’s Clapp Building renovation with $29 million in state money and an additional $10 million in spending authority for donations and MSU’s Lewis Hall renovation with $23.5 million in state money and $8 million in spending authority for donations.
The Bozeman Ag Research and Teaching, or BART, farm was also included in the budget, with $10 million for improvements and construction of a new seed, plant and soil processing facility.
Funding for a Gallatin College building was not included in the budget, causing over 30 people to provide public comment urging it to be added.
The university system could see 6.5% to 7% inflationary increase in its fiscal year 2023 budget, based on the proposal.
In an interview with the Chronicle, Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian thanked the governor for his budget proposals.
“He’s been incredibly gracious in what he’s already put in his budget for us. It’s the largest proposed infusion that we’ve really ever seen in terms of replacing and repairing what we already own. It’s $121 million,” Christian said. “He’s really committed to the university system.”
