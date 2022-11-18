Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Montana Board of Regents applauded Gov. Greg Gianforte’s proposed budget in their meeting this week.

The proposal includes major maintenance for existing buildings, pay plan increases and inflationary adjustments.

During Thursday’s meeting, Tyler Trevor, deputy commissioner for budget at planning in the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, presented an outline of what was included in the governor’s budget, including what he called the largest pay plan OCHE has seen heading into a legislative session.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.