Mask mandate expanded at Montana State University By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Sep 17, 2021 Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State University expanded its mask requirement to include indoor spaces beyond classrooms as COVID-19 cases remain high in Gallatin County and the local hospital’s critical care unit is at capacity.In a letter Friday, MSU President Waded Cruzado said effective immediately the university would require masks in indoor spaces it had previously exempted in an earlier requirement, including dorms and dining halls.“As colder, wetter fall and winter weather approaches, the numbers of COVID cases, as well as flu cases, are expected to rise,” Cruzado wrote. The additional spaces where masks are required include indoor hallways, offices, the MSU library, residence halls, the Strand Union Building and dining halls. Masks continued to be required in classrooms, labs and other learning spaces.“These precautionary measures are necessary to protect each other and to keep in-person classes and events on the campus we love,” Cruzado said in the letter.MSU had 64 active COVID-19 cases as of Sept. 9, according to the most recent information available from the Gallatin City-County Health Department.The university had previously said it would monitor local hospitalizations rates along with community transmission when making COIVD-19 decisions. On Wednesday, Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital critical care unit had reached 100% capacity.In mid-August, Cruzado encouraged students and employees on the “need” to wear masks on campus but stopped short of requiring it. A few days into the fall semester, the university announced it would be requiring masks in indoor instructional spaces.It left many faculty and staff concerned masks were not required in their offices and in congregate spaces like dorms.The expanded mask requirements come as faculty and students throughout the university system have called for vaccine and mask mandates. Earlier this week, faculty from all the campuses represented by the university faculty association asked the Board of Regents to require vaccines for faculty, students and staff. Buy Now A sign requires reminds students that masks are required in classrooms outside of Bernard Hall on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle The Associated Students of the University of Montana also passed a resolution showing its support for a vaccine mandate. In an emailed statement following Cruzado’s announcement, the MSU Faculty Senate Chair Bradford Watson and chair-elect Michael Brody thanked Cruzado for her “insightful decision” and continued to implore the Board of Regents to require vaccines in all students, staff and faculty.“The constitutional authority and moral responsibility to implement a vaccine requirement for the campuses in the Montana University System lies with the MUS Board of Regents,” Watson and Brody wrote.With the full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Aug. 23, public institutions have mandated vaccine requirements, including more than 600 high education institutions, the faculty senate chairs said.“We implore the MUS Board of Regents to reconsider its position on preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our campus communities and require vaccines for all MUS campuses so that we can collectively work towards ending this global pandemic and ensuring the health, safety and well-being of our communities throughout Montana,” they wrote.In an interview Friday, Brock Tessman, deputy commissioner of academic, research and student affairs with the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, said he has not heard any specific discussion from the Board of Regents that indicates they’re moving in the direction of requiring vaccines.Tessman said they “care deeply” about the feedback they’re getting but at this point there’s no indication they’re moving forward on a vaccine mandate.On Friday, the University of Montana also announced it would be expanding its mask requirement to indoor spaces like the dining facilities, residence halls, the library and administrative buildings.The decisions and announcements by MSU and UM on indoor masking requirements were made in coordination with local health partners and support at the system level, Tessman said.“I’ve been really impressed with the way response teams and campus leadership have paid close attention to what’s happening in their community and how their guidance has evolved,” he said.Tessman said the university system remains fully supportive of masks and encourages people to get vaccinated.“The bottom line is we’re seeing conditions intensify,” Tessman said. Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.

Tags Michael Brody Waded Cruzado University Education Faculty Board Of Regents Bradford Watson Montana State University Student Liz Weber 