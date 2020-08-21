For the first time in its 105-year history, people were recruited to hike a truckload of rocks to the top of Mount Baldy for Montana State University’s annual painting of the white “M” this weekend.
For the last three years, members of the university’s ROTC program carried the new rocks, donated by Bozeman Brick, in a single day. But with concerns over maintaining social distancing standards, people were asked to carry rocks to the top throughout the week, according to Heidi Worley, community engagement manager at MSU.
The rocks will be used to replace those that have been lost or carried away in the last year in preparation for Sunday’s Rock the M event.
The annual painting of the rock will take place Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an estimated 100 students hiking up over 100 gallons of white paint, Worley said.
Quinn Krause, a junior at MSU, said it is an event that brings students together who don’t already know each other.
“It would be a lot of work if you were alone,” he said of carrying the paint supplies. “But because you’re with a bunch of really awesome people, all sharing the load, it’s a lot of fun.”
This year, the university used a staggered start schedule with students divided into two groups to follow coronavirus safety precautions. Both groups will be on the mountain for about four hours with lunch provided.
“This is new,” Worley said. “Normally, we would have all of the students start together, but we’re now doing the staggered start to have less people.”
Students painting the rocks will also be required to practice social distancing and wear masks, she said. Worley asked anyone planning to hike the M trail this weekend to plan their trip around the event to avoid large crowds.
The “M”on Mount Baldy is a longstanding MSU tradition dating back to 1915, when a group of juniors built it. About 100 students participate annually in the painting event, which is now organized by the university’s Office of Student Engagement.
Worley said word spread after the first group created the marking and people were excited to keep the tradition going.
“They wanted it to be a monument of loyalty to their class and to provide an ongoing example of achievement for students to come,” she said.
Krause, who participated the last two years, said a special part of the event is its long tradition. He said it was cool to see a picture of Maurice Hilleman — the renowned microbiologist who developed more than 40 vaccines, including ones for measles, mumps and chickenpox — painting the M as a freshman at MSU.
“He went on to save so many people,” he said of Hilleman. “I think that’s the raddest part, thinking of all of the people who have done that before, including him.”
Krause said it also feels like an important year to keep the tradition going as so many others are canceled with coronavirus safety concerns, including the homecoming football game.
“It’s kind of a rough year to maintain traditions, but it’s awesome that we’re able to do this one safely,” he said.
