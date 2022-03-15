Longtime Montana political journalist Charles S. “Chuck” Johnson will receive an honorary doctorate from Montana State University, university officials announced last week.
The honorary degree will be given during MSU’s spring commencement ceremony, which is scheduled for May 13 at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
“We are delighted to recognize Mr. Chuck Johnson with the highest commendation MSU confers,” MSU President Waded Cruzado said in a news release. “If we have any understanding of Montana’s government and how it has impacted Montana’s citizens over the course of nearly a half-century, it is largely thanks to Chuck, who felt a profound sense of duty to keep the public informed and to be a watchdog.”
During his nearly 45-year reporting career, Johnson covered 22 Montana Legislatures, seven governors, nine U.S. senators and 10 U.S. representatives. He reported for the Associated Press on Montana’s 1972 Constitutional Convention.
Johnson was born in Great Falls and raised in Helena. His first full-time reporting job was for the Missoulian, where he worked from the fall of 1972 through 1974. He then began reporting for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau in Helena. He later moved to the Great Falls Tribune’s Capitol Bureau in Helena, where he was bureau chief from 1984 to 1992.
From 1992 until he retired in 2015, he served as bureau chief for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau, writing for Lee’s five daily newspapers across the state.
In 2017, Johnson came out of retirement to cover the Montana Legislature for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
Johnson has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s degree in history from the University of Montana. He spent September 1978 through June 1979 studying politics and economics at Oxford University in England on a Rotary Foundation fellowship for journalists.
Johnson lives in Helena with his wife, Pat. He is president of the board of directors of Montana Free Press, an independent, nonprofit online news publication.
