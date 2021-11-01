Lawsuit over Montana State University's switch to online classes amid pandemic allowed to continue By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Nov 1, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Students walk between classes, enjoying the day on Nov. 17, 2020, on the Montana State University campus. RACHEL LEATHE/ CHRONICLE Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A judge ruled a lawsuit alleging Montana State University breached its contract with students with the shift to online learning during the pandemic can move forward in district court.Plaintiff Anthony Cordero filed a claim in Lewis and Clark County District Court, where Judge Michael McMahon ruled last week that the claim of a breach of contract could move forward after lawyers for the university asked the court to dismiss the case.“Cordero’s complaint is not one for educational malpractice, but rather for breach of contract, and Defendants have failed to prove that he cannot present a set of facts for breach of an express contract,” McMahon wrote in his order. The university transitioned to full online learning on March 23, 2020, due to growing public health concerns around the coronavirus. It did not offer in-person classes again until August 17, 2020.Cordero, who was an MSU undergraduate student in the Spring 2020 semester, filed the lawsuit on behalf of himself and other students, with the possibility of it becoming a class action lawsuit.In the complaint filed against MSU and its president, Waded Cruzado, Cordero said MSU failed to reimburse students for the advertised in-person education and on-campus facilities or services he and his fellow students paid for but did not receive due to the switch to online learning. It alleges the university breached its contract.Spring 2020 tuition, including mandatory fees, was about $3,685 for in-state undergraduate students and about $13,700 for out-of-state undergraduate students.In MSU’s motion to dismiss the case, the university countered in part that Cordero did not have evidence of a contract breach between him and MSU. “Cordero’s legal claims are not that his Spring 2020 MSU education was not good enough, it’s that this COVID education was so materially different from what he was allegedly sold that it constitutes a breach of contract,” McMahon wrote in his ruling.In the initial filing, Cordero highlights the university’s website, college catalogs and other MSU materials that promised in-person instruction, campus services, resources and facilities, arguing those were part of an agreement between the university and its students.The judge granted parts of MSU’s motion and dismissed a handful of counts filed by Cordero, including unjust enrichment on the part of the university. McMahon also ruled that Cruzado was eligible for qualified immunity.Ultimately, McMahon ruled the case could move forward on a breach of contract claim.“If a merchant contracted for a sale of apples and the seller delivers bananas, a court need not inquire into the quality of the bananas (or even the promised undelivered apples’ quality for that matter) to analyze whether a breach occurred,” McMahon wrote.The lawsuit was originally filed in U.S. District Court in September 2020, but was dismissed in December to be filed in a lower court.A report by Inside Higher Ed from May 2021 found there have been more than 300 cases filed since the start of the pandemic demanding tuition refunds due to the shut-down of campuses. The report found judges have dismissed many of those cases.One report in September estimated over 70 colleges and universities now face lawsuits related to in-person learning closures during the pandemic. Some of them are moving forward on charges of a breach of contract for remote learning.

Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. 