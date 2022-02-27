Montana students from grades 4 through 8 put their problem-solving skills to the test on Saturday while competing in the annual For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology Lego League finals championship.
Thirty-six teams from towns as small as Fort Benton and cities as large as Billings gathered in Montana State University’s Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering in front of a packed performance theater.
The kids took their positions around arenas the size of ping-pong tables. Teams spent months designing and coding Lego robots so they could score high in the matches this spring.
After a thumbs-up signal, a 2 minute and 30 second countdown began. The robots circled the small fields to pick up and deliver different forms of cargo. Referees paid attention to how teams demonstrated the spirit of friendly competition.
In addition to building and programming Lego robots, teams were tasked with completing a research project and presenting it to a panel of judges. They were supposed to find and solve a real-world problem, keeping this year’s CARGO CONNECT transportation theme in mind.
“We really like having the opportunity for the kids to come to MSU and see the campus, where they are exposed to engineering in action,” said Loribeth Evertz, outreach coordinator for the engineering college and assistant teaching professor in the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering.
Evertz said kids from rural towns compete in the state championship, and for many of them, it’s their first opportunity to get to come to a bigger city like Bozeman. A lot of students at MSU’s engineering college initially got excited about their field of study through competing in the league, she said.
Montana’s Lego League championship was held remotely last year due to the pandemic, as was this year’s January qualifying round.
Just downstairs from Inspiration Hall— where the tournament was held— graduate and undergraduate students at MSU displayed their own projects, which included Formula One-style race cars.
“I love to see the students get excited when something they’ve worked on for weeks and weeks finally comes together,” said Jenifer Elser, who teaches math and science at Twin Bridges Junior High School, in a news release from MSU. “Their perseverance pays off and there are smiles all around.”
Elser coaches the four-person Twin Bridges Falcon Fire team, whose members have been working on their robot for nearly five months.
“I like the hands-on aspect of it,” said Cash Raben, an eighth grader, in MSU’s release. ‘It’s a fun way to hang out with your friends.”
Eighth grader Brayden Pettigrew said in the release that he most enjoyed building the robot from advanced LEGO pieces and programming it using basic coding language that introduces students to computer science.
“It makes you learn how to problem-solve,” he said.
Montana’s top robotics team is set to advance to the national world’s championship in Houston this April, according to Evertz.