hall
Buy Now

The new American Indian Hall on the Montana State University campus is pictured on Tuesday.

 SAMUEL WILSON/BOZEMAN DAILY CHRONICLE

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland no longer plans to attend Montana State University’s American Indian Hall grand opening due to a family emergency, instead sending the assistant secretary of Indian Affairs in her stead.

The facility’s opening celebration at 10 a.m. on Saturday is planned to include a speech by the Assistant Secretary Bryan Newland in place of Haaland, the university announced on Thursday afternoon.

Newland is a citizen of Michigan’s Bay Mills Indian Community (Ojibwe) and previously served as tribal president. He is a graduate of Michigan State University.

He was sworn in as assistant secretary of Indian Affairs in September.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin with a procession from the 1,100-square-foot American Indian Resource Center, in the Wilson Hall basement, to the new, $20-million American Indian Hall, a 31,000-square-foot building on the east side of campus.

Other planned speakers include Henrietta Mann, a tribal elder enrolled with the Cheyenne-Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma and MSU professor emeritus in Native American Studies, and MSU student Georgeline Morsette, representing the university’s American Indian council.

Dennis Sun Rhodes, an MSU architecture graduate who initially dreamed up the idea of the American Indian Hall, is also scheduled to speak at the event.

After the ceremony’s speakers are scheduled public tours of the building, which will be home to the Department of Native American Studies offices, classrooms, tutoring, counseling and advising rooms, rooms dedicated to cultural ceremonies and a drum room.

Construction on the building started in 2019, but Sun Rhodes and his former roommate and sculptor Jim Dolan first floated the idea in 2004. It wasn’t until a $12 million donation from the Kendeda Fund in 2018 that the project became a reality.

The building is designed to serve as a home for the university’s record 881 Native American students.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.