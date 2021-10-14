Interior Secretary Deb Haaland cancels trip to Bozeman for family emergency By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Oct 14, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The new American Indian Hall on the Montana State University campus is pictured on Tuesday. SAMUEL WILSON/BOZEMAN DAILY CHRONICLE Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland no longer plans to attend Montana State University’s American Indian Hall grand opening due to a family emergency, instead sending the assistant secretary of Indian Affairs in her stead.The facility’s opening celebration at 10 a.m. on Saturday is planned to include a speech by the Assistant Secretary Bryan Newland in place of Haaland, the university announced on Thursday afternoon.Newland is a citizen of Michigan’s Bay Mills Indian Community (Ojibwe) and previously served as tribal president. He is a graduate of Michigan State University. He was sworn in as assistant secretary of Indian Affairs in September.The ceremony is scheduled to begin with a procession from the 1,100-square-foot American Indian Resource Center, in the Wilson Hall basement, to the new, $20-million American Indian Hall, a 31,000-square-foot building on the east side of campus. Other planned speakers include Henrietta Mann, a tribal elder enrolled with the Cheyenne-Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma and MSU professor emeritus in Native American Studies, and MSU student Georgeline Morsette, representing the university’s American Indian council.Dennis Sun Rhodes, an MSU architecture graduate who initially dreamed up the idea of the American Indian Hall, is also scheduled to speak at the event.After the ceremony’s speakers are scheduled public tours of the building, which will be home to the Department of Native American Studies offices, classrooms, tutoring, counseling and advising rooms, rooms dedicated to cultural ceremonies and a drum room.Construction on the building started in 2019, but Sun Rhodes and his former roommate and sculptor Jim Dolan first floated the idea in 2004. It wasn’t until a $12 million donation from the Kendeda Fund in 2018 that the project became a reality.The building is designed to serve as a home for the university’s record 881 Native American students. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dennis Sun Rhodes Haaland Bryan Newland Building University Education Montana State University Hall Liz Weber Liz Weber covers education for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Liz Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment Two grizzly bears raid unsecured dumpsters in Paradise Valley 5 hrs ago Montana State University Interior Secretary Deb Haaland cancels trip to Bozeman for family emergency 5 hrs ago Education Bozeman, Gallatin high school bands to play at Montana State University showcase this weekend 5 hrs ago Business Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on pace for record year 6 hrs ago City Housing project on county land in Bozeman moves forward 6 hrs ago Business Bozeman Health settles lawsuit with former employee over age, retaliation 6 hrs ago What to read next Environment Two grizzly bears raid unsecured dumpsters in Paradise Valley Montana State University Interior Secretary Deb Haaland cancels trip to Bozeman for family emergency Education Bozeman, Gallatin high school bands to play at Montana State University showcase this weekend Business Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on pace for record year City Housing project on county land in Bozeman moves forward Business Bozeman Health settles lawsuit with former employee over age, retaliation Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Dore, Teryl "Terri" Kathleen Posted: Oct. 14, 2021 Sheehan, Edward John Posted: Oct. 14, 2021 Montana State University launches Chosen Name program Posted: Oct. 13, 2021 Siddoway , Beverly Lucille Garver Posted: Oct. 13, 2021 Scott, Nathan Edwin Posted: Oct. 13, 2021