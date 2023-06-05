MSU Wild
Students walk between classes, enjoying the day on Nov. 17, 2020, on the Montana State University campus.

Montana State University announced Monday that it will be holding its first-ever Juneteenth celebration this year.

The event is free and open to the public. It takes place on the lawn north of Romney Hall at MSU on June 19 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865.


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

