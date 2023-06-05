Students walk between classes, enjoying the day on Nov. 17, 2020, on the Montana State University campus.
Montana State University announced Monday that it will be holding its first-ever Juneteenth celebration this year.
The event is free and open to the public. It takes place on the lawn north of Romney Hall at MSU on June 19 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865.
