A Montana State University graduate student received a three-year fellowship to develop new technology that could expand weather forecasting and climate modeling by understanding cloud composition.
Erica Venkatesulu, a graduate student in the College of Engineering, received a National Science Foundation research fellowship for a research project that would study the makeup of clouds using moonlight.
Venkatesulu will receive $34,000 in a living stipend each year and $12,000 each year to cover tuition and fees.
Measuring and monitoring cloud composition is typically done by weather balloon, satellites or lasers. MSU professor Joe Shaw has developed a technology that measures and analyzes the polarization or light wave alignment of sunlight passing through clouds. It determines if a cloud is made of ice crystals or water droplets.
Shaw is the head of the Optical Remote Sensor Laboratory and Venkatesulu’s advisor.
While the system developed by Shaw relies on polarized sunlight, Venkatesulu’s three-year project aims to develop a way for cloud composition to be measured by moonlight.
“We think of light as having color and brightness as fundamental properties that we can see with our eyes. Polarization is another fundamental property, but we can’t perceive it with our eyes,” she said.
It will be a challenge, she said, since moonlight is less strong and clear, and is is already polarized before it hits a cloud.
“We’re not sure it can be done but we’re hopeful,” Venkatesulu said.
Venkatesulu said she hopes the project will be able to expand cloud monitoring and decrease the cost of measuring and studying it. If it succeeds, Venkatesulu said, it would be helpful in places like the Acrtic where long winters see little to no sunlight.
Using moonlight in areas like the Arctic to monitor cloud composition would contribute to weather forecasting and climate modeling. Venkatesulu said there’s an increasing interest in understanding and analyzing clouds in the Arctic, with cloud composition playing a role in how heat is released or trapped in the Earth’s atmosphere.
Ice clouds tend to have a heating effect while water clouds have a cooling effect, she said.
The advanced technology would even be useful in areas outside of the Arctic, Venkatesulu said, with measurements by moonlight allowing researchers to collect data for extended periods of time instead of being limited by sunlight.
For the project, Venkatesulu will use three DSLR camera bodies that can be polarized at a different angle and will provide three pieces of information to analyze.
Venkatesulu is finishing her master’s degree at MSU this semester. She first came to the university as an undergraduate student from Penn State University during a summer research project. She worked in Shaw’s lab during the time, and she said that experience was a big part of what drew her back to MSU as a graduate student.
After the end of her graduate studies, Venkatesulu said she’d like to continue doing research in this field either as a university professor or at an organization like NASA or NOAA.