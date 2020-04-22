Yves Idzerda, head of Montana State University’s physics department, has been named dean of MSU’s largest college, the College of Letters and Science, after a national search. He will begin his new responsibilities on July 1.
Robert Mokwa, MSU executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, announced the choice.
“Not only is Dr. Idzerda an accomplished researcher, but he is also an excellent teacher, communicator and administrator,” Mokwa said in a statement.
“He understands the many challenges and opportunities of leading a diverse college at a research land-grant university, and he has the intelligence, calm demeanor and decision-making ability that will position him as a solid leader of one of the largest and most renowned colleges of letters and science in the Northwest.”
The salary for the new position will be $198,000.
Mokwa said there was a strong pool of applicants. Idzerda was one of three finalists who each participated in a full day of virtual interviews, which were attended by more than 100 faculty, students and staff members.
“The faculty and staff in the college have been key contributors to the success of MSU, and I am confident that under the leadership of Dr. Idzerda, the college will continue on an even stronger trajectory in achieving excellence in teaching, research and outreach,” the provost said.
Idzerda joined MSU as associate professor of physics in 2000. From 2004 to 2009 he served as associate director of the MSU Center for BioInspired Nanomaterials. He was named head of the physics department in 2013.
“I’ve spent 20 years at MSU and being selected as dean is a humbling honor,” Idzerda said. “I have the greatest respect and admiration for my fellow faculty and our students and I can’t wait to work with them in this role.”
His research focuses on nanostructured and thin film materials for quantum information technology and energy applications. It has been supported by grants from the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Energy.
At MSU, Idzerda has received numerous awards for his work, including the Charles and Nora L. Wiley Award for Meritorious Research in 2003, the Deans’ Award for Meritorious Research in the College of Letters and Science in 2004 and the Cox Family Fund for Excellence Award in 2007. In addition, he was named a fellow of the American Physical Society in 2008.
Before coming to MSU, Idzerda worked as a staff scientist and as head of the artificially structured materials non-linear physics section at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C.
He has a doctorate in physics from the University of Maryland, a master’s degree in physics from the University of Washington, and bachelor’s degrees in physics and electrical engineering, both from Washington University.
Idzerda will succeed Nicol Rae, who in December announced his plans to step down as dean and return to teaching in political science.
