With hoots, hollers and hat tosses, Montana State University’s class of 2022, turned the page from students to alumni on Friday.
Divided between two ceremonies — one in the morning and the second in the afternoon — an estimated 2,600 students walked across the graduation stage as family and friends gathered to celebrate in the packed Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Friday.
University President Waded Cruzado thanked everyone for gathering “to celebrate the accomplishments and successes of our students.”
In a speech to his fellow students, President of Associated Students of Montana State University Norris Blossom highlighted the role of the people students chose to surround themselves with.
“We draw from energy that exists in the Bobcat community and contributed to it,” he said. “Friends, mentors and study buddies kept us going through highs and lows.”
Blossom said each student has made friends, mentors and colleagues at MSU and then been those in turn for others. Just as people hope to surround themselves with people who lift them up, they should strive to be the people who lift others up too.
In his remarks, Blossom said in his time at MSU, each day “has been a great day to be a Bobcat. Today is no exception.”
Lauren Stanford, who graduated with a degree in chemical engineering said it hadn’t hit her yet.
“My mom and sister are visiting from Florida. They came a long way to celebrate and it feels good to enjoy the accomplishment,” Stanford said.
Will Robinson, who graduated with a master’s in economics, said it almost didn’t feel real. Robinson plans to pursue a Ph.D. at North Carolina State University.
“I knew it was coming but it I didn’t really know what to expect,” Robinson said.
Chuck Johnson received an honorary degree during the afternoon ceremony
In a prepared video, colleagues and friends reflected on the over four decades Johnson spent covering Montana politics. Over his career, Johnson worked for most of the state’s major daily newspapers, including covering the 2017 Montana Legislature for the Chronicle.
In all, he covered 22 legislative sessions, seven governors, nine U.S. senators and 10 U.S. representatives. He also covered the 1972 state Constitutional Convention for the Associated Press.
Johnson reflected on essentially covering five MSU presidents through his legislative reporting, and the growth the university has seen in that time.
MSU remains at its heart a land grant university, Johnson said.
Johnson read from U.S. Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman’s poem “New Day’s Lyric.”
“What was cursed, we will cure. What was plagued, we will prove pure. Where we tend to argue, we will try to agree, Those fortunes we forswore, now the future we foresee,” Johnson recited.
With no tickets required, families and friends gathered en masse to celebrate their graduates.
Ahead of the ceremony’s start Antje Perrin was buying flowers for her daughter. Perrin said she was happy for her daughter and proud of all the work she’s done in the last few years.
The afternoon ceremony was for students from the College of Agriculture, Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering, College of Education, Health and Human Development and Gallatin College.
The morning ceremony included students from the College of Arts and Architecture, Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship, Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing and College of Letters and science.
Judge Sidney Thomas of the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals addressed graduates in the morning ceremony and received an honorary doctorate from MSU. Kathleen Chafey and Ellen Kreighbaum also received the President’s medallion during the earlier ceremony.
Before blue and gold balloons rained down on graduates, and the university’s bobcat mascot Champ ushered Cruzado down the stage as the marching band played in the aisle, the president addressed the graduates.
“Great things await you, Bobcats,” she said.