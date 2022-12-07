Let the news come to you

Montana State University needed help solving a problem ahead of Friday’s quarterfinal playoff matchup between the Bobcats and William & Mary.

The issue at hand was 8 inches of fresh snow covering the 17,777-seat stadium. On Monday, the university requested help from staff, volunteers and students to help clear the snow.

Mike Becker, a spokesperson for the university, said that reaching out to the community for help with snow removal is something that the athletic program has done regularly throughout the years. The university also asked for help ahead of the ‘Cat-Griz game, and the work was necessary again ahead of last Saturday’s playoff game against Weber State.


Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

