Volunteers and Montana State University employees are paid to shovel out Bobcat Stadium on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The Bobcats will be playing William and Mary Tribe in the FCS quarterfinals on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Montana State University needed help solving a problem ahead of Friday’s quarterfinal playoff matchup between the Bobcats and William & Mary.
The issue at hand was 8 inches of fresh snow covering the 17,777-seat stadium. On Monday, the university requested help from staff, volunteers and students to help clear the snow.
Mike Becker, a spokesperson for the university, said that reaching out to the community for help with snow removal is something that the athletic program has done regularly throughout the years. The university also asked for help ahead of the ‘Cat-Griz game, and the work was necessary again ahead of last Saturday’s playoff game against Weber State.
Becker said that the university is grateful for the help, and that it’s an opportunity for fans, students, faculty and staff to come and pitch in to get the stadium ready for game day.
It’s also unlikely that would be the last time the university reaches out for shovelers.
“I think if its safe to say if the opportunity presents itself and we get a decent snowstorm we’ll be asking for help again,” Becker said.
Students are also incentivized to help with an offer of $20 an hour to shovel snow.
While a lone Bobcat player was practicing kicks and punts early Tuesday morning, a small army of shovel-wielding workers cleared the seats behind him.
Freshman Agricultural Business student Luke Neese had just arrived at the northern gate of the stadium to shovel. Neese said that he had come to shovel the last time the university needed help clearing the stands.
Part of the reason Neese came to help was for some extra money. The other was to make sure fans can come to the game.
Most of the activity was in the south end zone. Workers moved horizontally through rows of bench seating, carrying a fresh load of snow to corrugated plastic chutes.
Gravity handled the rest, sending the snow to a rapidly-forming mountain at the edge of the end zone.
Sean Dotson, the assistant athletic director for compliance, had just wrapped up a quick break near one of the chutes.
“I hate shoveling with a fiery passion,” he said.
There were just over 20 people, including Dotson, helping with snow removal. He said that the workforce was smaller than the last time help was needed to get snow out of the stands, but he expected more to show up later in the day.
Caden Roehr, a junior studying Business Management, was also not a fan of shoveling.
“But I figure nobody else is going to do it,” he said.
