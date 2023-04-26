MSU
Students walk around the Montana State University campus on Monday, April 10, 2023.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

When Montana State University students leave Bozeman, it’s often without some of their stuff. As the amount of orphaned furniture and other items left on curbs grew, MSU and the city of Bozeman got together to do something about it.

The result was the “Don’t Curb Your Crap” campaign. Since 2019, the city’s Solid Waste Division has waived its fee for bulky item pickups for MSU students and spring graduates, according to an April 24 news release.

“Every year, we see success with this program” said program manager Margaret Davies in the release. “The university is proud of our partnership with the city of Bozeman, and Don’t Curb Your Crap is just one of the ways we work together to support students living off-campus and reduce the impact MSU students make on the community at the end of the semester.”


Traci Rosenbaum covers education for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. You can reach her at 406-582-2633 or trosenbaum@dailychronicle.com.

