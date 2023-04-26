When Montana State University students leave Bozeman, it’s often without some of their stuff. As the amount of orphaned furniture and other items left on curbs grew, MSU and the city of Bozeman got together to do something about it.
The result was the “Don’t Curb Your Crap” campaign. Since 2019, the city’s Solid Waste Division has waived its fee for bulky item pickups for MSU students and spring graduates, according to an April 24 news release.
“Every year, we see success with this program” said program manager Margaret Davies in the release. “The university is proud of our partnership with the city of Bozeman, and Don’t Curb Your Crap is just one of the ways we work together to support students living off-campus and reduce the impact MSU students make on the community at the end of the semester.”
For the month of May, bulky items will not have a $20 per item fee attached to their pickup.
Acceptable items are as follows: couches, mattresses or box springs, chairs, desks, dressers and items too big to fit in garbage bins. The city will not accept bags of trash, refrigerators of any size, air conditioning units or hazardous waste such as used oil or paint.
The city requests that multiple students in the same household wanting to dispose of items submit separate forms and enter the same date to request pickup.
Students can arrange pickups by filling out a form on the city’s website with some basic information.