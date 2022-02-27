The Gianforte Family Foundation will donate $50 million to Montana State University for construction of a building dedicated to its computing school, the university announced Friday.
The building will be home to MSU’s Gianforte School of Computing — named for a previous contribution from the Gianforte Family Foundation — and other classes including cybersecurity and computer engineering.
The university has called it a tie for the second largest donation in its history.
Director of the Gianforte School of Computing John Paxton said the new building would have state-of-the-art classrooms and computer labs.
“Not only will a new building help our students be more successful, it will also attract more students to study a variety of areas that involve computing technologies, which provide boundless opportunities for graduates, especially those wishing to live and work in Montana,” Paxton said.
MSU said the building would include classrooms for high school students in dual enrollment courses. The school of computing previously created dual enrollment courses for high school students.
In a press release announcing the $50 million donation, the university said computer science graduates are in high demand, with employment of computer and information research scientists in the nation projected to grow 22% from 2020 to 2030.
University president Waded Cruzado said the Gianforte Family Foundation has consistently demonstrated commitment to further education at MSU.
“This gift will continue that commitment in an unprecedented way, allowing us to dramatically expand our computer science and complementary interdisciplinary offerings, putting Montana State on the map as one of the premier computer science universities in the nation,” Cruzado said in a news release.
It’s not the first time the Gianforte Family Foundation gave to MSU. The foundation donated $8 million in 2016, establishing the Gianforte School of Computing. It was the largest donation MSU had received up till then.
At the time, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, was a gubernatorial candidate, leading some Democrats to question the timing of the donation.
The university also announced it plans to name the new building the Gianforte Hall. It will notify the Montana Board of Regents at its March meeting, and will seek public feedback on the naming per a board policy before bringing it back to the regents for a vote at a later meeting.
The Board of Regents naming policy was in part a response to controversy around the naming of MSU’s Gianforte College of Computing
When the school of computing was named for Gianforte following the 2016 donation, some students, including the university’s Queer Straight Alliance, opposed the decision.
During a Board of Regent’s meeting in 2016, one student said the Gianfortes’ financial support of other organizations like the Family Research Council did not align with the university’s values.