Students in Gallatin College’s applied science in network technology program gather around Scott Johnson as he gives a soldering demonstration on Nov. 17, 2021, at Gallatin College’s East campus.

People are frustrated that funding for the construction of a Gallatin College building was left off the governor’s proposed budget.

More than 30 people, including former regents, elected officials, students and local employers, expressed their support for funding a building for the two-year college during public comment Thursday and Friday at the Board of Regent’s meeting.

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget proposal, released earlier this week, did not include funding for the project, which was identified as a top priority for Montana State University.


