People are frustrated that funding for the construction of a Gallatin College building was left off the governor’s proposed budget.
More than 30 people, including former regents, elected officials, students and local employers, expressed their support for funding a building for the two-year college during public comment Thursday and Friday at the Board of Regent’s meeting.
Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget proposal, released earlier this week, did not include funding for the project, which was identified as a top priority for Montana State University.
Gianforte’s proposal will be subject to changes and approval from the Montana Legislature next year, before a budget ultimately returns to his desk for a signature.
Earlier this year, MSU listed a new facility for its growing two-year college as its top capital building project to the Board of Regents, seeking $38 million for a building to house Gallatin College.
The college is now split between seven leased or used locations and is one of the fastest growing campuses in the university system. From fall 2021 to fall 2022, it saw a 10.2% increase in its student enrollment at 725 students.
College administrators have previously said its growth and program expansion are stalled by a lack of available space, with some degree programs waitlisted because they’re unable to expand.
“The number of students that we could serve could definitely increase with space,” MSU spokesman Tracy Ellig said. “The 10-year enrollment trend has been steadily up, and that’s the number that we can enroll. We have persistently had waiting lists.”
Ellig said a building for Gallatin College has been on the university’s legislative priorities since 2019.
“It’s not considered a new project in terms of the community’s desire to have it,” he said.
Gianforte, in Bozeman for the state Board of Education meeting, told the Chronicle that he supported trades education throughout the state. He has asked that new building projects include public-private partnerships and met with business leaders this month about future plans for Gallatin College.
“I was very encouraged to hear from these business owners that they are willing to commit millions of their own dollars to help Gallatin College get to the next level,” he said.
Gianforte said his office has been communicating with the regents and the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, or OCHE, on possible Gallatin College funding.
“We need to get to a proposal that includes this public-private partnership and is matched to the needs of the marketplace. We just haven’t had that yet. So, we’re working with OCHE to get to a point where we have something we can support. But we didn’t have a specific proposal that we could approve,” Gianforte said.
In an interview, Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian said while MSU and University of Montana submit their top priorities for the legislative session, OCHE needs to reconcile that list and prioritize it as best they can.
“We’re 100% on board but we also felt like we needed to prioritize some projects that were the most likely to get funded and that has been around repair and renovation as opposed to new construction,” Christian said.
Gianforte’s budget does include $120 million for major maintenance projects across the university system.
Christian said OCHE has around 70 building projects on its list and Gallatin College remains on it, with full support of the board and his office. He compared the process to that of funding Missoula College, which took around 10 years.
Christian said a new proposal that met Gianforte’s specifications wasn’t off the table for this legislative session or the next.
“If this is something that we can get industry support and the right proposal brought to the forefront, I think that’s something we can do and certainly something that (Gianforte) would consider,” Christian said.
Christian said it was great to see the support Gallatin College has in the community.
During the board of regents meeting, former regents Bob Nystuen and Jeff Krauss chimed in with their support for a building for Gallatin College.
Nystuen said he encouraged the regents to rally behind industry partners. With Gallatin County’s growth in the building trades and expanding population, Nystruen said Gallatin College could be a centerpiece for what two-year education could be.
Krauss, also a former Bozeman mayor said, the college’s programs have grown from 2 to 22 in the last decade. He said more growth is possible if the college has its own building.
Local elected officials like Republican Rep. Jane Gillette and Democratic Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown spoke to the importance of the college to the area.
Brown said the county supports the college, including with its own tax dollars. County taxpayers have subsidized the college’s operations with a mill levy, and the county commission appropriated $2 million of its federal COVID-19 relief funds towards the college
“Our property taxes and our skin is very much in the game with that facility, which is fundamental to our economy and the future of our economy as we retrain a skilled workforce that meets the needs of tomorrow’s business community,” Brown said.
As a student at the University of Montana, Brown was involved in advocating for a building for UM’s two-year college, Missoula College. The building, with support from the university system and money from the Legislature, was completed in 2017.
A student from Missoula College also spoke up in favor of a building for Gallatin, asking for the request to be reconsidered “even if that means making less for the rest of us.”
Current and former Gallatin College students, instructors, members of its advisory board, local business owners and residents spoke about the need for a dedicated space for the college, citing the benefit of its degrees in their personal lives and the growth of southwest Montana.
Aubrin Heinrichs, director of Gallatin College’s CNC machining program, said there was new equipment for his students to learn on, but he didn’t have space for it.
“I don’t care about a large space. I don’t care about a big classroom or a new building. What I care about is when the space becomes a confinement so they can’t learn,” he said.
A former welding student who now runs a welding and construction business said he attributed his success to his time at the college. His instructors had him and his fellow students running machines within two classes and within two months he had a job.
A current carpentry student said their main classroom spaces are a double-wide trailer that gets crowded and an outdoor concrete slab. He asked the regents to advocate for them and a dedicated space for the college.
Morgan Peters said she was back in college at Gallatin after 20 years of farming and raising her family. She said her two adult daughters have also benefited from the college, either through certificate classes or the dual enrollment high school college courses.
“Gallatin College has welcomed me and nurtured me,” she said. “It represents the heart of the college, heart of this community, this county and this state.”
Throughout the two-day meeting, university system staff and regents spoke about the importance of workforce development and being responsive to the needs of employers.
Local employers, including a representative of Bozeman Health, said Gallatin College was a critical source of current and future employees.
Kaitlin Drake, assistant director of clinical and professional education at Bozeman Health, said the college plays a key role for the county’s largest private, nonprofit employer.
“We could not have supported this community during the COVID-19 pandemic without the dedication and support of Gallatin College-MSU graduates who shined brightly during that public health crisis,” Drake said. “These local graduates are vital to the continued success of health care in our community.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.