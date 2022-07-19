MSU, Nature's Fynd

Montana State University researcher Laura Camilleri, MSU professor Ross Carlson and Rich Macur of Nature’s Fynd prepare a bioreactor for a SpaceX flight to the International Space Station.

The journey of a fungus found in Yellowstone National Park reached new heights this month as it traveled to the International Space Station on a SpaceX rocket.

The experiment is part of an ongoing project with Montana State University researchers and a company founded by a former graduate student to create high-protein food in space, potentially helping future NASA trips to Mars.

For Ross Carlson, professor in MSU’s chemical and biological engineering department, the experiment with NASA is the next step in research he’s been a part of for the last three years.

Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.

