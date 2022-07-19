The journey of a fungus found in Yellowstone National Park reached new heights this month as it traveled to the International Space Station on a SpaceX rocket.
The experiment is part of an ongoing project with Montana State University researchers and a company founded by a former graduate student to create high-protein food in space, potentially helping future NASA trips to Mars.
For Ross Carlson, professor in MSU’s chemical and biological engineering department, the experiment with NASA is the next step in research he’s been a part of for the last three years.
“The vast majority of these projects don’t pan out and we’ve been very fortunate. It’s resulted in an experiment now in space. It’s been really exciting and rewarding for all of us,” Carlson said.
The fungus was first collected in Yellowstone National Park in 2009 by Mark Kozubal, who was an MSU doctoral student at the time. Kozubal was sampling microbes in a geyser basin and collected the fungus called Fusarium strain flavolapis.
Kozubal went on to help create the company Nature’s Fynd — alongside Rich Macur, who previously worked at MSU — with the goal of producing the fungi protein to sell commercially. The company makes a dairy-free cream cheese and meatless breakfast patties.
The company’s research and development facility in Bozeman includes 35 employees, with around 200 employed throughout the company.
While the company’s products are primarily sold on the east and west coast, Carlson said, it started selling them in Yellowstone National Park this summer.
The fungus grows in thick mats with a texture that is similar to meat, according to Carlson.
“It has a lot of neat aspects to it that would work well on space flights,” Carlson said, adding that it includes key vitamins and doesn’t require a lot of space or a liquid nutrient solution to grow in a situation where there wouldn’t be room for bulky equipment.
The fungus traveled in two bioreactors — about the size of a large cellphone — and arrived at the space station on July 16, according to Carlson.
The bioreactors, which have two compartments for the liquid nutrient solution and for the fungus to grow, arrived frozen and will be placed on Friday in an incubator that will be slightly warmer than room temperature.
Then the fungi will have six days to warm up and start growing before being frozen again and returned to Earth aboard a resupply rocket, according to Carlson.
Once returned, the bioreactors will be studied by Nature’s Fynd and MSU’s Center for Biofilm Engineering. Carlson said the experiment lets the researcher see how the fungus grows when exposed to higher radiation levels and microgravity.
“When we get the samples in, we can compare how it grew in space to how it grew on Earth,” Carlson said.
The research team included Carlson, MSU postdoctoral researcher Laura Camilleri and three researchers from Nature’s Fynd, including Macur.
“The expertise and the microscopy facilities at MSU are world-class,” he said. “The Center for Biofilm Engineering is really well positioned to study what’s happening in these biomats.”
The researchers are hopeful this experiment will answer some fundamental question that will help them develop future NASA experiments, especially considering the agency’s interest in getting astronauts back to the moon and eventually to Mars, according to Carlson
“Being able to produce healthy, high-protein foods with vitamins would be really important for the health and well-being of astronauts,” Carlson said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.