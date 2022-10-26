Let the news come to you

Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot will be on Montana State University’s campus Thursday evening to discuss the relationship between democracy and media.

The lecture, hosted by the Burton K. Wheeler Center for Public Policy, is planned for 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Inspiration Hall in the university’s Norm Asbjornson Hall.

While the talk, titled “Media and Democracy in an Era of Mistrust: The Size and Scope of the Threat,” is free and open to the public, people attending are asked to reserve a seat online via Eventbrite. There will be a brief question and answer session following Racicot’s prepared remarks.


Liz Weber

