Eric Austin, executive director of the Wheeler Center, said Racicot will discuss the risks he sees to democratic institutions, opportunities to bolster the role and status of the media and how it contributes to political discourse.
“Broadly, the topic is the current status of the media in Montana, and its role in supporting important democratic values like transparency and accountability as a part of our political discourse,” Austin said in an emailed response to questions. “The media plays a critical role in functional democracies, and at the same time, faces significant challenges in the form of economic pressures and diminished public perceptions.”
The topic is important and timely as members of the public all have a part to play in supporting and reinforcing practices of democracy, Austin said.
“It’s not enough to say, ‘the media needs to do better’ or ‘we need to return to the role and status of the media of some past era’. Citizens have an important role to play too, whether as critical, thoughtful consumers of the media, or as citizens in expecting our elected officials, regardless of party, to be accountable to voters both directly and through the media,” he said.
Racicot has participated in previous Wheeler Center events, Austin said, and the topic coincides with the former governor’s recent interests and comments.
Racicot, Republican governor from 1993 to 2001 and former chair of the Republican National Committee, recently endorsed Monica Tranel, the Democratic candidate for Montana’s new western U.S. House seat. He also endorsed incumbent Justice Ingrid Gustafson for reelection to the Montana Supreme Court.
The public policy center, located at MSU, sponsors research and lectures focused on analyzing and solving issues facing Montana. Racicot’s lecture is one in a series of events from the Wheeler Center focused on the current political climate.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.