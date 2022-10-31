Let the news come to you

The Plant Bioscience building on Montana State University campus that flooded last Thursday remains closed.

A broken water line filled the building’s basement with water, which also spilled onto the first floor. The building contains the offices and laboratories of faculty in the plant science and plant pathology department.

The basement that flooded contained mechanical equipment, while the first floor hosted several offices and labs like the Schutter Diagnostic Lab for insects and disease, the Cereal Quality Lab, and the Malt Quality Lab.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

