The Plant Bioscience building on Montana State University campus that flooded last Thursday remains closed.
A broken water line filled the building’s basement with water, which also spilled onto the first floor. The building contains the offices and laboratories of faculty in the plant science and plant pathology department.
The basement that flooded contained mechanical equipment, while the first floor hosted several offices and labs like the Schutter Diagnostic Lab for insects and disease, the Cereal Quality Lab, and the Malt Quality Lab.
Crews have been working since Friday to dehumidify the electrical and HVAC systems in the basement, MSU spokesperson Tracy Ellig said.
The crews needed another day or so to get a clear timeline of when the building could open again, Ellig said on Monday.
The university is working through the logistics of what to do with people who work in the building, Ellig said. No classes were being taught in the building this semester, sparing students of the impacts, but some plant science faculty were not so lucky.
On Monday the university allowed some limited access in brief intervals to the second and third floors for faculty who needed something vital from their offices for their work. The department is exploring ways for the second and third floor to open while crews fix the bottom of the building, Ellig said.
Mary Burrows, director of the Schutter Diagnostic Lab, said Monday morning she knew her lab flooded but she didn’t yet know the extent of damage, because she hadn’t been allowed in the building.
Burrows noted there was “a lot of important stuff” on the first floor, like the main office and labs.
During the displacement, Burrows said she’ll do work on her computer. She said she knew impacted faculty now temporarily working in the nearby Plant Growth Center, Animal Bioscience building lobby, and Linfield Hall.
Erin Gunnink Troth, lab manager of the Pulse Crop Diagnostic Lab in the Marsh Lab building, expects to share lab space with plant science people impacted by the flood over the next few weeks.
“We’ll see how many plant scientists we can fit in here,” Troth said. “MSU is crunched for lab space as is.”
Ellig said the university was still investigating how the water line broke. A list of lab equipment damaged in the flood will take a while to generate, Ellig added, because it has to be vetted by their insurance company.
“We are proceeding with safety as the number one priority, which is why we are keeping the building closed until it is safe,” Ellig said.
