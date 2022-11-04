Let the news come to you

The Plant Bioscience building at Montana State University that flooded last Thursday is set to partially reopen on Monday.

The second and third floors will open Monday morning and be fully operational for students, faculty and staff, MSU spokesperson Michael Becker said.

The first floor, which houses some labs and offices in the Plant Science and Plant Pathology Department, will remain closed due to water damage.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

