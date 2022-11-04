The Plant Bioscience building at Montana State University that flooded last Thursday is set to partially reopen on Monday.
The second and third floors will open Monday morning and be fully operational for students, faculty and staff, MSU spokesperson Michael Becker said.
The first floor, which houses some labs and offices in the Plant Science and Plant Pathology Department, will remain closed due to water damage.
A leaking water line on campus filled the building’s basement with water, which spilled onto the first floor but spared the second and third.
The floodwaters damaged electrical equipment in the building's basement. The elevator is not operational and will remain offline for some time, an email to the MSU community said Friday.
“Repairs are underway, but it will be several months before that floor can be fully reopened,” the email said.
According to Becker, the university is exploring the possibility of opening parts of the first floor safely before the entire floor is restored.
In the meantime, staff on the first floor are being temporarily relocated to the second and third floors or to different buildings.
There were five lab groups on the first floor that are now working in alternative spaces, department head Mike Giroux said Friday. Some faculty have relocated to the Plant Growth Center, Animal Bioscience building, and Leon Johnson Hall temporarily.
There were a handful of small graduate classes meeting in the building too, which were easily relocated, Giroux said. Large student classes were unaffected.
A list and total cost of the damages could take some time to generate because it has to go through the university’s insurance.
To Giroux, MSU partially reopening the building in just over a week indicates things are going well.
“MSU facilities responded very fast,” Giroux said. “It was not as bad as you would think.”
