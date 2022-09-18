Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A patient laying on the hospital bed blinked as people entered the room filled with medical equipment, but it remained silent while a screen by the bedside tracked vital signs.

While the patient — fondly called Susie by staff and students in Montana State University’s Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing — has a trackable heartbeat and a rising and falling chest, she is one of several simulation mannequins at the Bozeman campus designed to help teach its students.

The mirrored glass wall on one side hides a small room where instructors can control the mannequin and record the students’ actions for a debrief later. A camera also transmits a video feed into a nearby room where students can watch.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Liz Weber can be reached by phone at 582-2633 and by email at lweber@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.