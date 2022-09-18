A patient laying on the hospital bed blinked as people entered the room filled with medical equipment, but it remained silent while a screen by the bedside tracked vital signs.
While the patient — fondly called Susie by staff and students in Montana State University’s Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing — has a trackable heartbeat and a rising and falling chest, she is one of several simulation mannequins at the Bozeman campus designed to help teach its students.
The mirrored glass wall on one side hides a small room where instructors can control the mannequin and record the students’ actions for a debrief later. A camera also transmits a video feed into a nearby room where students can watch.
“She gives us all the realism that we need for the students to engage in the simulation and treat it as real as possible so that these lived immersive experiences become real, and then the learning experiences have much more sticking power than if we did this in a lecture,” said Joe Poole, a clinical instructor in the nursing college. “We’re constantly working on trying to make it more and more real.”
Poole, who has been running medical simulations for the last six years, said the space was renovated to hold the mocked-up hospital room and smaller control room in the 1970s-era building.
“In two to four years’ time when we’re doing all four semesters of nursing simulations and then doing the graduate simulations, we need more space. We’ll need multiple labs like this and lots of instructors,” Poole said.
Sarah Shannon, dean of MSU’s nursing college, said the simulation lab is about a third of the size the college needs.
Expanded and dedicated simulation lab space will become a reality thanks to a $101 million donation to MSU’s College of Nursing, which now bears the name of the donors — Mark and Robyn Jones.
“We’re making a facility work that was really built before the technology we’re trying to use in it, which is why we need new buildings and why the Joneses really got excited when we showed it to them. They also got captivated by the possibilities,” Shannon said.
Founders of Goosehead Insurance, the Joneses announced the gift in August 2021, with the money dedicated to constructing new buildings for the five existing campuses, creating five endowed professorships, a scholarship fund and a new nurse practitioner midwifery program.
The stated goal of the Joneses and MSU administrators has been to graduate more nurses and fill critical health care needs throughout the state, particularly in rural communities.
This semester also saw the nursing college roll out a new curriculum across the five campuses, which requires each student take a stand-alone simulation course. The curriculum redesign makes dedicated simulation space and expanded nursing college facilities more critical, according to university staff.
Five buildings
As news of the $101 million investment hit — considered the largest single donation to MSU — excitement spread throughout the university’s health care partners near the campuses’ five locations — Bozeman, Great Falls, Kalispell Missoula and Billings.
In the year since the initial announcement, four providers have stepped forward to donate land to MSU Bozeman for the buildings at three of the campuses, with Logan Health donating land in Kalispell, Benefis Health System donating land in Great Falls and St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic donating land in Billings.
A location for the Missoula campus is still in the works and the Bozeman building will be constructed on MSU’s campus, according to university officials.
The four campuses outside of Bozeman either rent buildings from within the university system or from its health partners. For example, the Kalispell campus rents the basement of an office building owned by Logan Health, according to John How, associate vice president for MSU University Services.
While the building process is in the early stages, MSU has selected Cushing Terrell as the architect and design firm for the five facilities, according to How. The university is in the process of determining space allotment and how much campuses will grow.
How estimates the Bozeman and Great Falls campuses — which are further along in the process than the other three locations — will begin the schematic design phase later this fall or early winter.
“The intent is once we get through schematic design, which is a very early drawing, to go out and get pricing and see where we stand from a pricing standpoint with the construction community,” How said.
While the Montana Legislature won’t contribute any money, it is required to approve the construction plans for the five facilities. How anticipates that will occur in May 2023.
The Montana Board of Regents is also slated to approve the three land donations at its Sept. 21-22 meeting.
Filling a critical need
While there’s excitement around the new facilities, university administrators are quick to point out the goal driving the building is to increase the number of Montana nurses and access to health care in the state.
“More buildings are fantastic, but the buildings provide us a mechanism for educating and graduating more nurses,” said university Provost Bob Mokwa.
Shannon estimates the college graduates around 256 nurses a year. About 80% of those nurses remain in the state to work, accounting for about half of Montana’s new registered nurses a year, according to the university.
“Our goal is these new facilities will allow us to increase our enrollments,” Shannon said. “We’ll be able to increase that to 400 graduates per year.”
The university has said this will allow them to meet the state’s nursing shortage by 2030.
The hospital and health partners in the five cities have expressed excitement about the Joneses’ investment and its potential impact on the nursing workforce in Montana.
In Great Falls, Rayn Ginnaty, Benefis Health System’s chief nursing officer, said “the focus on building for the colleges across the state of Montana” was crucial.
“(A) benefit to the new building is the ability to have increased future capacity for nursing students. As we know, we’re in a nursing shortage,” she said.
While Ginnaty said she hasn’t necessarily seen the COVID-19 pandemic worsen the nursing shortage, it has impacted those already in the field.
“It added stressors to the current nursing workforce. While people are not necessarily leaving the field as much in my experience, I do see some that are cutting back on the hours they’re working in order to find a balance between stressors in health care and their home life,” Ginnaty said.
Individual campuses in the five cities is a key component to the nursing college and it was important to see all five campuses benefit from the investment, she said. The five locations allows for a more intimate clinical experience for those students.
“It would be hard if you had a large number of students to get them into one large hospital. Having different satellites, it allows those students to get into their local hospitals and clinical settings, broaden their exposure and the frequency of their exposure,” Ginnaty said.
The five locations also encourage many graduating nurses to remain spread throughout the state either in jobs near their campus or returning to their hometowns.
In Billings, Debbie Fischer, the nursing college campus director, estimates around 60% of graduates from the Billings campus remain in the area for work after they graduate.
In terms of enrolled students, Billings is the largest of the five locations. Fischer estimates there are 216 nursing students, with the traditional program class size capped at 40 students and the accelerated program at 16 students.
The Billings nursing campus — considered part of MSU Bozeman — rents a three-story brick building from MSU Billings that was built in the 1950s, according to Fischer.
“We’ve outgrown our space,” she said. “Right now, we’re constrained with our space. If we had more space, we would be able to take more students and have more faculty to teach them.”
For its simulation lab, Billings partnered with St. Vincent Healthcare to house the lab in its old hospital library because the college outgrew the space it previously used. With three simulation rooms, the college uses it three days out of the week and the hospital has access to it on the weekends.
Midwifery program
A portion of the Joneses donation was also earmarked to create a doctoral level nursing midwifery program. Those who spoke to the Chronicle all expressed hope that the new degree offering would help to provide maternal and women’s health care to rural areas in the state.
Montana ranks sixth highest in the nation for pregnancy-related deaths and the highest in the western states, according to a report from the University of Montana.
“It’s not that Montana’s moms don’t care, but they’re having to drive three hours one way for care services,” Shannon said. “Our goal is to produce more nurse midwives who can help to serve those rural areas.”
The university won’t start accepting students until an accreditation group has approved the program. There will be a pre-accreditation visit next fall, with the first students starting in the fall of 2024 and the inaugural class graduating spring 2027.
MSU plans to admit eight to 10 students, with the hopes that it can double the number of midwives in the state in five years, according to Shannon.
But already the program has started to generate interest. St. Vincent Healthcare recently donated a $3 million endowment for the midwifery program.
Bobbie Smith, an obstetrics nursing operations manager with St. Vincent Healthcare and a nursing professor on the Billings campus, said access to maternal care is a challenge in the state. It can often be hard to see the struggles and lengths women go to in order to access health care.
“This will help build the midwifery program in the state of Montana. It increases access to prenatal care, postnatal care and women’s health in general,” she said.
Smith, who is a graduate of MSU’s nursing college, said the nearest nursing midwifery program is in Denver. With much of the doctoral level coursework designed to be delivered online and clinical experiences organized as close as possible to where the students live, it will ensure nurses throughout the state can access the degree program.
“Having five nursing campuses across the state of Montana feeds the health of the state of Montana,” Smith said.
It was a sentiment echoed by Shannon back in MSU Bozeman’s simulation lab.
“I want to move the needle on some of these health conditions for rural people,” Shannon said. “We’re six from the bottom on maternal health care, we can change that by improving access. We can improve child health outcomes by improving access to really specialized knowledge. We can do that through simulation. We can do that through midwives. And of course, just more nurses.”
A motto printed on Shannon’s coffee mug might sum it up best, she said — “Five campuses, one college serving Montana.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.