Family portraits offered by Montana State University photography class By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Dec 2, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 A family poses at a previous free family portrait session organized by a Montana State University photography and lighting class. Courtesy of Alexis Pike A child poses at a previous free family portrait session organized by a Montana State University photography and lighting class. Courtesy of Alexis Pike Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For many families, annual portraits around the holidays are a time-honored tradition. A Montana State University photography class is ensuring those memories are available to those who wouldn’t be able to afford portraits.For its 11th year, a class in the School of Film and Photography is offering free family portraits to lower-income families from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.“Everyone deserves the opportunity to have their family photographed and documented. It’s a treasured memento,” said Alexis Pike, interim director of MSU’s school of film and photography and organizer of the event. The event did not happen last year due to the pandemic.“I’ve watched some kids grow up over the years,” Pike said. “We’ve had some families that have been there for almost every event.”The event is traditionally held on the first Saturday in December before downtown’s Christmas Stroll and performances of the Nutcracker, allowing families to attend before other holiday events.With Bozeman lacking a JCPenny or Walmart photo studio, Pike said, many families can’t afford portraits. She’s regularly heard of people driving to Billings to have family photos taken because there are more affordable options there.“There’s not an inexpensive alternative (in town) and we’re not trying to take business away from the professional photographers,” Pike said.Sessions are available by appointment only. With 45 total appointments available, there are limited slots open as of Thursday — but people interested in scheduling can contact photobozeman@gmail.com.The department’s advanced lighting class starts organizing and fundraising for the event in mid-September, with students collecting donations and selling student-designed T-shirts. Hands On Screenprinting donates the printing of the shirts to the class. “I was really impressed this year with the donations that student raised because going into it I didn’t know how much people would want to give given the financial stresses in Bozeman,” Pike said.Through the fundraising, each family receives an 8x10 print, a gift card to Rocky Mountain Toy Company, an art kit for each child and provided snacks during the event. This year the students raised around $2,500, allowing families to get a $40 gift card.“I always tell the students … by the end of the day on Saturday you’re going to be exhausted in a way that feels so good and you’ll know you’re giving back and sharing your expertise with the community,” Pike said.The service-learning project also gives students the experience of organizing, hosting and photographing a large-scale photography event. For many of the students, it’s their first time photographing portraits of other people in a studio setting.“Students can discover whether or not they want to do that type of photography,” Pike said.There are even student who have graduated and gone on to create their own portrait event in other communities, Pike said.The first year Pike and her class organized the event, she remembers a young mom and her 8-month-old baby attending. In a letter sent to the class afterward, the mom said it was the first time she had a photo taken of the two of them and how much it meant to her.Pike said that moment “sealed the deal” on continuing it with future classes. The outreach event is a reflection of the dedicated and thoughtful students who are in the program, she said“There will be many lives we touch who will look back on this and have that reminder,” she said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alexis Pike Photo Student Photography Commerce Education Finance Class Portrait Mom Montana State University Liz Weber Liz Weber covers education for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Liz Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Regional News With flows restored, answers sought on Hebgen malfunction 51 min ago Environment Experts predict that trout will recover in the upper Madison River following sudden drop in flows 51 min ago Montana State University Family portraits offered by Montana State University photography class 1 hr ago Business Eye care and surgical center to be built in north Bozeman 1 hr ago Business Construction begins on hotel next to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport 1 hr ago Business Bozeman Health hires former state superintendent as executive 2 hrs ago What to read next Environment Experts predict that trout will recover in the upper Madison River following sudden drop in flows Regional News With flows restored, answers sought on Hebgen malfunction Montana State University Family portraits offered by Montana State University photography class Business Eye care and surgical center to be built in north Bozeman Business Construction begins on hotel next to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Business Bozeman Health hires former state superintendent as executive Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Construction begins on hotel next to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Posted: 5 p.m. Guest column: The cynical wilderness 'stewardship' narrative Posted: Dec. 2, 2021 Montana ski areas prep for season with fewer coronavirus restrictions Posted: Dec. 2, 2021 Montana State University plans to become carbon neutral by 2040 Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 NWE works to fix Hebgen Dam while volunteers scour Madison River to save stranded fish Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 Latest Local Experts predict that trout will recover in the upper Madison River following sudden drop in flows 51 min ago Family portraits offered by Montana State University photography class 1 hr ago Eye care and surgical center to be built in north Bozeman 1 hr ago Construction begins on hotel next to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport 1 hr ago